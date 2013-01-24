Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

MECG Adapter Cable Lead Set

MECG Adapter Cable reusable for maternal ECG

Lead Set

M1363A

Find similar products

Reusable leadset for maternal ECG to use MECG Adapter Cable with reusable lead set.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2704A, M2703A, M2702A, M1364A, M1365A, M2727A, M2738A, M2720A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • ?
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • N/A

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand