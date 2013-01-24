Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Reusable EEG Pediatric Cup Electrode Lead Set

Reusable EEG Pediatric Cup Electrode

Lead Set

M1932A

Find similar products

Color-coded, 5-lead cable with 6mm silver/silver chloride leadwire pediatric/neonatal cup electrode. Use with M1937A electrode conductive paste.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand