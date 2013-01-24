Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft) Pulse oximetry supplies

Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft)

Pulse oximetry supplies

M1943NL

Find similar products

Designed for use with Nellcor OxiMax™ SpO₂ sensors, the M1943NL adapter cable is 3 m (9.8 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Nellcor sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.
Cable length supports versatile placement

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand