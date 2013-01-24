Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

5-lead Grabber Lead Set

5-lead Grabber chest, AAMI ICU

Lead Set

M1976A

Find similar products

White colored, easy to manage lead wires with chest lead color coded grabbers. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length 1.0m (3.3 ft). Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1001B, M1002B
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .230 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 each
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A; M1949A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 2.5 m (8.2')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand