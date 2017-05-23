VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes: VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.