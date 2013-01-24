MobileDiagnost Opta Mobile X-ray system

Search terms
A powerful, lightweight and compact portable digital X‐ray machine optimized for all-round performance and fast return on investment.
Small form factor fits tight spaces
Only 3 clicks to exam completion
Special APR controls include pediatric settings
Exceptional price to performance balance
Quick repeatable exam quality with digital detector
Supports a full range of procedure types
Consistent diagnostic image quality
