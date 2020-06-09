Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
SmartCT Segmentation to quickly define any structure of interest
SmartCT Roadmap – real-time visualization to support fast and accurate catheter navigation
CT-like imaging in the radiology interventional lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
SmartCT Segmentation to quickly define any structure of interest
SmartCT Roadmap – real-time visualization to support fast and accurate catheter navigation
CT-like imaging in the radiology interventional lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes
Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
