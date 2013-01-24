The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customisable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
Experience the MRI difference
Be confident in image quality
Position with precision
MR-only radiotherapy planning
Coil solutions for RT imaging
A one table solution
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Patient transport made easy
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Advanced imaging capabilities
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Support to excel
Pinnacle Evolution is the next generation of personalized treatment planning technology from Philips that improves the quality, consistency and efficiency of the therapy planning process. With personalized, patient specific goals integrated from the start, more advanced automated planning tools, and a new way of working, Pinnacle is ready to take on your planning challenges.
View product
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
View product
Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
View product
MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.
View product
As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
View product
MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
View product
