Lumify is the mobile ultrasound solution for internal medicine

The Lumify mobile ultrasound machine travels on rounds with you effortlessly, always ready to assist as a collaborative diagnostic tool. Share high-quality images and clips right from your compatible smartphone or mobile device.
Mobile ultrasound applications for internal medicine

S4-1

S4-1 portable ultrasound transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The phased array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere - portability without compromise in image quality.

Lung
Cardiac
Abdomen
OB/Gyn
FAST
S4-1
L12-4

L12-4 transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

Lumify helps in delivering quick and informed assessments whenever you need them. The Lumify L12-4 mobile ultrasound transducer aids in performing procedures like paracentesis and line placements at the point of care with more confidence and efficiency.

Lung
Vascular
Soft-Tissue
MSK
Superficial
L12-4
C5-2

C5-2 transducer supports up to 4 exam types

 

Compact and mobile, Lumify is ideal for rounds, helping you make speedy, confident assessments on the fly. The Lumify C5-2 mobile ultrasound transducer can assist with a variety of exam types, including lung, abdomen, and more.

Lung
Abdomen
Gallbladder
OB/Gyn
C5-2
Download, plug in, and scan

Download, plug in, and scan

 

Download the free Lumify ultrasound app via the Google Play store on your compatible Android smart device, connect the transducer, and you're ready to scan.

A better vision for mobile ultrasound

A better vision for mobile ultrasound

 

The Lumify app enhances imaging to help confidently and quickly assess internal medicine patients. Advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust, creating an exceptional image. Fine-tune scans on your mobile ultrasound machine by adjusting depth, gain, power, and colour through a simple and intuitive multi-touch interface.

See clinical images
Always with you
Always with you

 

Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible smartphone or device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage emergency and critical care ultrasound images both on and off your device.

Live integrated tele-ultrasound

Live integrated tele-ultrasound


Real-time expertise is as close as your smart device. When it’s time to bring other care providers into the conversation, turn to Lumify with Reacts. Simultaneously stream live ultrasound images, video and audio, providing the critical, real-time diagnostic information you are seeing with other experts, and get their feedback in real time.
Learn more about Lumify with Reacts

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

