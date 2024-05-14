AI in practice

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare but its impact remains uneven and constrained by system readiness. For some healthcare professionals and patients in the UK, the benefits are becoming tangible. AI is helping reduce administrative burden, improve workflow efficiency, and expand capacity. Yet these gains are not translating into consistent, system-wide impact across the NHS. Adoption is accelerating faster than the infrastructure designed to support it. The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.
AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare but its impact remains uneven and constrained by system readiness. For some healthcare professionals and patients in the UK, the benefits are becoming tangible. AI is helping reduce administrative burden, improve workflow efficiency, and expand capacity.
Yet these gains are not translating into consistent, system-wide impact across the NHS. Adoption is accelerating faster than the infrastructure designed to support it.
The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.
access to care
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips
In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.
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