AI in practice

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare but its impact remains uneven and constrained by system readiness. For some healthcare professionals and patients in the UK, the benefits are becoming tangible. AI is helping reduce administrative burden, improve workflow efficiency, and expand capacity.

Yet these gains are not translating into consistent, system-wide impact across the NHS. Adoption is accelerating faster than the infrastructure designed to support it.

The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.