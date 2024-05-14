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United Kingdom report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report

United Kingdom report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report
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United Kingdom research

 

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare but its impact remains uneven and constrained by system readiness. For some healthcare professionals and patients in the UK, the benefits are becoming tangible. AI is helping reduce administrative burden, improve workflow efficiency, and expand capacity.

 

Yet these gains are not translating into consistent, system-wide impact across the NHS. Adoption is accelerating faster than the infrastructure designed to support it.

 

The largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 analyzes the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients. It explores the use and benefits of AI in healthcare.

Learn about the key topics in the report:

FHI People Icon

AI is expanding
access to care

FHI Computer Icon

Connected data is becoming a force multiplier

FHI Hand Icon

Scaling AI is constrained by readiness gaps

“The challenge facing healthcare is no longer simply how to do more. It is how to deliver care differently – in ways that are more connected, more proactive, and better equipped for the future demands facing the NHS.”

Mark Leftwich-Managing Director-Philips UK & Ireland
Mark Leftwich
Managing Director
Philips UK & Ireland
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  Global report

Read about the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients on AI

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Local reports

Coming soon

United States

United Kingdom

India

China

Brazil

Indonesia

Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

Germany

France

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips

 

In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.

 

For a full methodology, click here.

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