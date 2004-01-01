Search terms
Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: in the field, emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, power module, accessory cables, software upgrades, support and education, carry cases and manufacturer's warranty.
Flash 5100 POC Pro delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care, including advanced cardiac capabilities. From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the POC. The next-step guidance for features such as AutoStrain EF for cardiac assessment empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis. Simplify and speed exams with customizable presets for efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the point of care. Flash Ultrasound System 5100 Point of Care delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care. Intuitive next-step guidance empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis at the POC to quickly get patients on the right care path. Simplify and speed up exams with customizable presets, ensuring greater efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
A breakthrough in point-of-care imaging. Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smart phone and tablet. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice.
