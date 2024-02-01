Big impact from the smallest touch
From room bookings and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power over Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Multi-Touch Display
Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.
The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips Professional Display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Internal Player
Dimensions
