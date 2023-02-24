Power-free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Power-free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
Power-free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Power-free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.
Tableaux
Total:
Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging and with 16 GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.
Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, and requiring a power connection only when loading new content.
Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring that display specs stay up to the minute for longer.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Communication
Convenience
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Internal Player
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.