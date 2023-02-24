Search terms

Signage Solutions Tableaux

25BDL4050I/00
  • Power-free digital display boards Power-free digital display boards Power-free digital display boards
    Signage Solutions Tableaux

    25BDL4050I/00

    Power-free digital display boards

    From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      Power-free digital display boards

      From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      Power-free digital display boards

      From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

        Power-free digital display boards

        From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

          Tableaux

          Tableaux

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Power-free digital display boards

          Technology for a brighter future

          • 25"
          • Powered by Android

          Run your content at all times

          Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging and with 16 GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.

          Low power consumption, power-free operation

          Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, and requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

          Technology for the future

          Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.

          Android SoC processor

          Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring that display specs stay up to the minute for longer.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            25.3  inch
            Panel resolution
            3200 x 1800
            Aspect ratio
            16:9
            Display colours
            60,000
            Operating system
            Android 11
            Response time (typical)
            36 sec to update image

          • Connectivity

            Other connections
            • micro SD
            • micro USB
            • USB, type A
            Wi-Fi
            Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5G Hz
            Audio output
            Speaker output (earphone jack)

          • Communication

            Ethernet
            10 M/100 M
            Wi-Fi/ WLAN
            Wi-Fi 2.4 G (802.11 b/g/n) + 5 GHz

          • Convenience

            Placement
            • Landscape (24/7)
            • Portrait (24/7)
            Network controllable
            LAN (RJ45)
            Battery bay
            4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included

          • Operating conditions

            Temperature range (operation)
            15° ~ 35°  °C
            Temperature range (storage)
            -25 ~ 50  °C
            Relative humidity
            30 ~ 80  %
            Altitude
            0 ~ 3000 m

          • Power

            Mains power
            20 V/2.25 A adapter

          • Accessories

            Included Accessories
            • AC power adapter
            • Quick start guide (x 1)

          • Miscellaneous

            Regulatory approvals
            • CE
            • FCC
            Warranty
            3 year warranty

          • Internal Player

            CPU
            Rockchip PX30
            Memory
            2 GB LPDDR3
            Storage
            16 GB EMMC

          • Dimensions

            Set Width
            602.4  mm
            Set Height
            357.4  mm
            Set Depth
            37.5  mm
            Wall Mount
            100 x 100 mm
            Product weight
            2.4  kg

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

