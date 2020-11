AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimal effort

AppControl ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it's a truly personalised guest experience that you can control from a centralised location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private cloud-based server and feel secure in the fact that only you can access it.