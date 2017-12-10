Search terms

Signage Solutions

H-Line Display

55BDL3002H/00
  Turn heads
    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail. See all benefits

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail. See all benefits

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail. See all benefits

      Turn heads

      High-brightness 24/7 display.

      • 55"
      • 2500 cd/m²
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

      Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        Video input
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 M (8 bits)
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        SVA

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        368  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1242.2  mm
        Product weight
        35.8  kg
        Set Height
        713  mm
        Set Depth
        137.9  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.43  inch
        Bezel width
        15.6 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        78.94  lb
        Smart insert width
        100  mm
        Smart insert height
        200  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Edge alignment plates
        • RS232 cable
        Included Accessories
        RS232 daisy-chain cable
        Optional accessories
        • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
        • Tabletop stand

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL

