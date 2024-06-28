Search terms

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    65BDL3152E/00

    Interactive education display

    This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it's made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

    Signage Solutions
    Signage Solutions

    E-Line Display

    Interactive education display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch

    Cast directly from any device

    Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast.

    Advanced IR touch

    Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.

    Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

    Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next-level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favourite apps and software directly into the display or choose from the large library of Android apps.

    Anti-glare and anti-reflection toughened glass 7 MOH

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint coatings, 7 MoH hardness.

    Whiteboard application

    The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip-size recognition.

    OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all of the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Palm rejection

    Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

    Wireless presentations

    Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps onto the Philips Interactive Collaboration display.

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
      • SPDIF
      Video input
      • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
      • USB-C (up to 65 W)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
      • USB 2.0 (x 1)
      • USB 3.0 (x 4)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      • USB-B (x 3)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45 x 2

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 (H) x 0.372 (V) [mm]
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 13
      OS UI resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (16/7)
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loop through
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Smart Insert
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 16 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      TBD  W
      Consumption (Max)
      TBD
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75 Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75 Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 2160p, 30, 60 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 576p, 50 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      TBD
      Set Width
      1488  mm
      Set Height
      896  mm
      Weight
      35  kg
      Set Depth
      87  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.58  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      35.28  inch
      Wall Mount
      600 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.43  inch
      Bezel width
      TBD

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      44.7  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      98.55  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      35  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      77.16  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 5000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10–90% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10–90% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A55
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      4 GB RAM
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x 1)
      • HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
      • Philips logo (x 1)
      • Quick start guide (x 1)
      • Remote control and AAA batteries
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
      • Touch Pen (x 2)
      • USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Cable clip (x 3)
      • AC switch cover and Screw x 1
      • DVI-D cable
      • USB cover and screws
      Optional accessories
      Interact dongles

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5-year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touchpoints
      40 simultaneous touchpoints
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

