Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

65BDL3652T/00
  • Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3652T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      Interactive classroom display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Interactive classroom display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

        Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

        Interactive classroom display

        Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

          Multi-Touch Display

          Multi-Touch Display

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Interactive classroom display

          Featuring multi-touch technology

          • 65"
          • Powered by Android
          • Multi-touch
          Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

          Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

          Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

          OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

          OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

          Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

          Android: Run your own app or choose your favourite app to run

          With Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto-orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

          Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

          Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

          Whiteboard mode built in

          Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on the screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

          Wireless screen sharing and advanced collaboration

          Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            163.9  cm
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            64.5  inch
            Panel resolution
            3840 x 2160
            Optimum resolution
            3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
            Brightness
            420  cd/m²
            Dynamic contrast ratio
            500,000:1
            Response time (typical)
            9  ms
            Aspect ratio
            16:9
            Viewing angle (horizontal)
            178  degree
            Viewing angle (vertical)
            178  degree
            Pixel pitch
            0.372 x 0.372 mm
            Display colours
            1.07 Billion
            Picture enhancement
            • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
            • 3D Combfilter
            • Motion compens. deinterlacing
            • Progressive scan
            • 3D MA deinterlacing
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            Surface treatment
            Anti-Glare coating
            Panel technology
            IPS
            Contrast ratio (typical)
            1300:1
            Operating system
            Android 9

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer formats
            • 640 x 350, 70 Hz
            • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
            • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
            • 832 x 624, 75 Hz
            • 848 x 480, 60 Hz
            • 960 x 720, 75 Hz
            • 1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
            • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
            • 1152 x 900, 66 Hz
            • 1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
            • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
            • 1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
            • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
            • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
            • 1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
            • 1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
            • 1600 x 900, 60 Hz
            • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
            • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
            • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
            • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
            • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
            Video formats
            • 480p, 60 Hz
            • 576p, 50 Hz
            • 720p, 60 Hz
            • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 4K x 2K

          • Connectivity

            Video input
            • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
            • DVI-I (x 1)
            • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
            • HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
            • USB 2.0 (x 2)
            • USB 3.0 (x 2)
            • USB-C
            Audio input
            3.5 mm Jack (x 1)
            Video output
            • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
            • DVI - D (x 1)
            • USB 2.0 (x 2)
            • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
            Audio output
            3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
            External control
            • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
            • RJ45
            • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
            Other connections
            • OPS
            • micro SD

          • Convenience

            Placement
            • Portrait (12/7)
              Portrait (12/7)
            • Landscape (18/7)
            Screen-saving functions
            Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
            Signal loop through
            • DisplayPort
            • RS232
            • IR Loop through
            Ease of installation
            Smart Insert
            Energy-saving functions
            Smart Power
            Picture performance
            Advanced colour control
            Network controllable
            • RS232
            • RJ45
            Keyboard control
            • Hidden
            • Lockable
            Remote control signal
            Lockable
            Other convenience
            Carrying handles

          • Operating conditions

            Temperature range (operation)
            0 ~ 40  °C
            Temperature range (storage)
            -20 ~ 60  °C
            Relative humidity
            20–80% (Operational), 5–95% (Storage)  %
            Altitude
            0 ~ 3000 m
            MTBF
            50,000  hour(s)

          • Power

            Consumption (Typical)
            175  W
            Consumption (Max)
            350 W
            Standby power consumption
            <0.5 W
            Mains power
            100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
            Power Saving Features
            Smart Power
            Energy Label Class
            G

          • Sound

            Built-in speakers
            2 x 20 W RMS

          • Accessories

            Optional accessories
            Interact dongles
            Included Accessories
            • Cleaning cloth (x 1)
            • DVI-D cable (1.8 m)
            • M2 Screw (x 2)
            • M3 screw (x 2)
            • Philips logo (x 1)
            • RS232 daisy-chain cable
            • Touch Pen (x 2)
            • Touch USB (x 1)
            • USB Cover (x 1)
            • AC power cord
            • Batteries for remote control
            • HDMI cable
            • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
            • Quick start guide (x 1)
            • Remote control (x 1)
            • RS232 cable

          • Miscellaneous

            On-Screen Display Languages
            • Arabic
            • Dutch
            • Danish
            • English
            • French
            • Finnish
            • German
            • Italian
            • Japanese
            • Norwegian
            • Polish
            • Portuguese
            • Russian
            • Spanish
            • Swedish
            • Simplified Chinese
            • Turkish
            • Traditional Chinese
            Regulatory approvals
            • CE
            • FCC, Class A
            • RoHS
            • CB
            • BSMI
            • EAC
            • EMF
            • PSB
            • ETL
            Warranty
            5-year warranty

          • Multimedia Applications

            USB Playback Video
            • ASF
            • AVI
            • DAT
            • FLV
            • MKV
            • MP4
            • MPEG
            • MPG
            • TS
            • VOB
            • WEBM
            • WMV
            USB Playback Picture
            • BMP
            • JPEG
            • JPG
            • PNG
            USB Playback Audio
            • AAC
            • M4A
            • MP3
            • WMA

          • Interactivity

            Multi-touch technology
            0-gap Infrared touch
            Touch points
            20 simultaneous touch points
            Plug and play
            HID compliant
            Protection glass
            • Anti-Glare
            • Tempered safety glass

          • Internal Player

            CPU
            MTK5680
            GPU
            DDR4 4 GB
            Memory
            4 GB RAM
            Storage
            32 GB eMMc
            Wi-Fi
            • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
            • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

          • Dimensions

            Smart Insert mount
            100 mm x 100 mm, 6 x M4L6
            Set Width
            1494.30  mm
            Set Height
            869.40  mm
            Set Depth
            80.2 mm (D@wall mount)/106.8 mm (D@speaker cover)  mm
            Set Width (inch)
            58.83  inch
            Set Height (inch)
            34.23  inch
            Set Depth (inch)
            3.16 (D@wall mount)/4.20 (D@speaker cover)  inch
            Bezel width
            17.8 mm(even)
            Wall Mount
            400(H)x400(V), M8
            Product weight
            43.6  kg
            Product weight (lb)
            96.12  lb

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

