Other items in the box
- Optional accessories: Interact dongles
Interactive classroom display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Multi-Touch Display
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
With Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto-orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on the screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Multimedia Applications
Interactivity
Internal Player
Dimensions
