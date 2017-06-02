Foundation

Our Philosophy

We believe that through innovation, we can solve many of the world’s toughest challenges. Working together with industry partners, governments and non-profit organizations, we use the breadth of Philips expertise to enable innovation that relieves and empowers underprivileged and underserved communities.



At the core of our approach is our choice to help create solutions for specific issues rather than solely providing financial support or in-kind contributions. When choosing programs and projects, we focus on issues that are closely aligned with Philips business expertise, such as access to healthcare, access to light and building healthy futures.

