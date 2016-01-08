Search terms

Contacts Worldwide

Albania

Advantage Dental" sh.p.k
Rruga "Hoxha Tasim"

 

Pallati 60/1
Tirane

Tel: +355 4 369 748
Email: kgj2k@yahoo.com

Argentina

Pro Estetica S.A

 

French 3102 CP1425 Capital Federal
Buenos Aires

 

Tel: 54-11-4821-9916
Fax: 54-11-4821-9916
Email: info@proestetica.com.ar

Armenia

Discus Dental East
Millenium House

 

12 ul. Trubnaya
Moscow, Russia
107045


Tel: +7(495)795-06-21
Email: info@discusdental.ru

Australia

Advantage Dental" sh.p.k
Rruga "Hoxha Tasim"

 

Pallati 60/1
Tirane

Tel: +355 4 369 748
Email: kgj2k@yahoo.com

Austria

Philips Oral Healthcare Austria Office Hours and Location

 

Philips Austria GmbH

 

UB Consumer Lifestyle
Professional Oral Healthcare&nbsp;
Triester Straße 64
A-1100 Wien
Österreich
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.deutschland@philips.com

Free call Nummer:
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

Kundenservice:
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

Antigua

Gentle Dental Distributors
Dr. Deborah Akande

 

23 High Street, PO Box 165
St. John's
Bermuda


Tel: 1.268.460.7276
Email: gds@actol.net

Bahamas

Impressions

 

34 Harbour Bay
Shopping Plaza
East Bay Street
Nassau


Tel: 242-394-8600
Fax: 242-326-2260
Email: impress@coralwave.com

Barbados

The Oral Care Centre
Manor Lodge Complex

 

Lodge Hill Street
Michael
West Indies


Tel: 246-417-6725
Fax: 246-417-3368

Bahrain

Medical and Pharmaceutical Services W.L.L
Bldg.1877  Flat No.4  Road # 2124

 

Block # 321
Manama
Qudaybiyah

 

Tel: 00973 17715785
Fax: 00973 17715785
Email: bashirco@batelco.com.bh

Belgium (direct)

Philips Oral Healthcare Belgium BVBA

 

Edmond Machtenslaan 180, bus 100
1080 Brussel
België

 

Tel: +32 (0)70 253001
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

 

Websites Dental Professionals:
www.philips.be/nl
www.philips.be/fr

E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

Bermuda

Medical House

 

P.O.Box DV56
Devonshire


Tel: 441.292.3622
Fax: 441.292.3624

Bolivia

Insumos

 

Av. Rene Moreno No. 50
(Zona Sur) Casilla 2245
Santa Cruz


Tel: +591-3-322610
Fax: +591-3-361257
Email: insucruz@bibosi.scz.entelnet.bo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Crystaldent Doo

 

Bulevar Desanke Maksimovic 12
78000 Banja Luka
Bosnia and Herzegovina

 

Email: crystaldentdoo@gmail.com

Brazil

Vigodent - Rua Pesqueiro

 

#26 Bonsucesso
Rio de Janeiro
RJ - 21041-150


Tel: 55-21-3535-9880
Fax: 55 21 2270-6174

Bulgaria

Konsident Ltd

 

E.M.23-Konsident LTD.
62 Deyan Belishki str.
Sofia, Bulgaria


Tel: 00359 2 9581213
Fax: +359.2.920.12.73
Email: konsident@dir.bg

Cambodia

Cambodia Dental

 

98CEO Street
230 PHSR DOEUM KOR TOUL
KOK
Phnom Penh 12000

 

Tel: 855 113 6495
Fax: 855 238 8537
Email: info@prodent.si

Canada (direct)

Advantage Dental" sh.p.k
Rruga "Hoxha Tasim"

 

Pallati 60/1
Tirane

Tel: +355 4 369 748
Email: kgj2k@yahoo.com

Cayman Islands

Smile Dental Clinic

 

PO Box 10116 APO
Grand Cayman, B.W.I.

 

Tel: 345-949-7303
Fax: 345-949-9583
Email: tootfary@candw.ky

Chile

COA CHILE

 

CAÑAVERAL NO. 095, BODEGA 18
COMUNA QUILICURA
Santiago


Tel: 56 (2) 7905200
Fax: 56 (2) 7905214

Peoples Republic of China

Bode Well

 

218, Linhe East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou,Peoples Republic of China
Mr. Simon Lu

 

Tel: +86 (20) 8569 5759
Fax: +86 (20) 8569 5759

Columbia

Julvip Dent Limitada

 

Calle 125 A (Av. 127) #53B-27
Santaf de Bogot


Tel: 571-613-9556
Fax: 571-226-4880
Email: jcpc@etb.net.co

Costa Rica

Implantec S.A.

 

Barrio Dent, del Taco Bell 300 mts. Oeste,
Montes de Oca
San Jose 1000


Tel: +506-234 9043
Fax: +506-224 7620
Email: implantec@racsa.co.cr

Croatia

Alpex d.d.o.

 

Draskoviceva 55
10000 Zagreb
Croatia


Tel: +38.5.1464.6537
Mobile: +38.5.91.4613.444
Fax: +38.5.1461.3484
Email: alpex@mail.inet.hr
Web: www.alpex-doo.hr

Cyprus

Gregories Hadjigregoriu Ltd.

 

Harris Hadjiggoriou
Meteoren Street, Strovolos Lnd. Zone
P.O. Box 21334 Code 1506
Nicosia

 

Tel: 011-35722484755
Fax: 01135722486024
Email: hadjigregoriu@cytanet.com.cy

Czech Republic

Kuradental S.R.O.
Mirovicka 1688/20 182 00 - 82

 

Prague

 

Tel: 420 776 58 6162
Email: info@kuradental.cz

Denmark

Unident APS

 

Herstedvang 7B 2sal
2620 Albertsund

 

Tel: 45-70-21 16 26
Fax: +45-70-21 16 25
Email: info@unidentdental.dk

Dominician Republic

Dental Campusano

 

Edificio Acuario
27 de febrero 481, Suite 313 Editicis Acuario
Santo Domingo

 

Tel: 809-537-4368
Fax: 809-537-1616
Email: denca01@hotmail.com

Ecuador

ERITRESA AS
Raul Ayala Vasquez

 

Calle D 519 (entre 11va y 12) Ciudadela nva
Kennedy
Guayaquil

 

Tel: 593-4-2391839
Email: raula@uio.satnet.net

 

ERITRESA AS
c/o Raul Ayala

 

Calle D 519 (Entre 11va y 12)
Ciudad de Nueva Kennedy
Guayaquil

 

Tel: 593 423 91839
Email: raula@dentalayala.ec

Egypt

Elsafaa For Imports and Export Co

 

010-511-7220
3 Mahmound Ghoneim St.
Nasr City, Cairo

 

Email: mailto:zoomdentaldivision@yahoo.com

El Salvador

Medident S.A. de C.V.

 

Alameda Manuel E. Araujo y Calle Ambertes
Apartado Postal No. 103

 

Tel: +503-223-3989
Fax: +503-298-3176
Email: medident@telesal.net

Estonia

Atrima, LLC

 

P.O.Box 6335
Laguna Niguel, CA 92629
USA

 

Tel: +1-949-290-8099
Email: aaw@runbox.com

Finland

Atrima, LLC

 

P.O. Box 6335
Laguna Niguel, CA 92629

 

Tel: + 949-290-8099
Email: aaw@runbox.com

France

All whitening Products please contact
Pierre Rolland - Acteon Pharma

 

17 av. Gustave Eiffel
BP 30216
33 708 Merignac Cedex

 

Tel: + 0800 30 01 29
Fax: + 335 56 34 93 31
Email: marie-christine.legros@acteongroup.com

 

Allnon-whitening Products please contact

 

Discus Dental Europe BV

 

Tel: + 31 10 7503750
Email: benelux@discusdental.com

 

Lasers - C DENTAIRE

 

165 AV andré ampère za la grande marine 84800 L ISLE SUR SORGUE FRANCE

 

Tel: (33) 4 90 21 51 51
Fax: (33) 4 90 21 51 52
Email: cdentaire84@gmail.com www.cdentaire.fr

Germany (direct)

Philips GmbH

UB Consumer Lifestyle
Professional Oral Healthcare&nbsp;
Lübeckertordamm 5
20099 Hamburg
Deutschland
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.deutschland@philips.com

 

Free call Nummer:
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

 

Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

 

Kundenservice:
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

Greece

Sadent S.A.

 

17th of November Stro No. 4
Melissia, Athens
15127

 

Tel: +30-210-8049493
Fax: +30-210-8040215
Email: sadent@otenet.gr

Guam

MEDPHARM

 

Suite 102/103 Isla Plaza Bldg.
Tamuning, 96913

 

Tel: 671-646-0306
Fax: 671-646-0307
Email: rene.ramos@medpharmusa.com

Guatemala

IMPORTADORA Y EXPORTADORA GIL SA.
Edgar Flores.

 

12 calle 2-44 zona 1
Guatemala City

 

Tel: 502-22850143 al 5
Fax: 502-22323055
Email: impex_gil@terra.com.gt

Honduras

Dental Moderno S.A de CV

 

5 ta. Calle y 8 ave S.O
Edificio alexandra #1 Barrio el Benque
San Pedro Sula 883

 

Tel: 504-550-13-80
Fax: 504-550-45-49
Email: ddmoderno@hotmail.com

Hong Kong

TWL Limited

 

3-5 Floor, No. 80, Woo Sung Street
Jordan, Kowloon

 

Tel: 852-2322-8232
Fax: 852-2368-0333
Email: info@twldental.com www.twldental.com

Hungary

Valid Dental

 

Szigony u.41
H-1083 Budapest

 

Tel: 36-1-2100185
Fax: 36-1-3039460
Email: dental@valid.hu

Iceland

Unident APS

 

Armulu 44, 3.h
105 Reykjavik

 

Tel: +354 892 3808
Fax: +45-70 21 16 25
Email: info@unidentdental.dk

India

M and M Dental
M and M Dental Associates

 

210 Kewal Industrial Estate
Lower Parel ( W )
Mumbai - 400013

 

Tel: +912230403825
Fax: +912230402000
Email: mmdental@rediffmail.com

Indonesia

 

PT. Bintang Saudara Semesta Jaya
Jalan Asia No. 212 A-B,
Medan, 20214

 

Tel: +62 (061) 735-7888
Fax: +62 (061) 736-3565
Email: info@bintangsaudara.com

Italy

Simit-Dental S.r.l.
(All Whitening Products)

 

Via Pisacane, 5/A
46100 Mantova
Italy

 

Tel: +39 0376 267811
Fax: +39 0376 381261
Email: info@simitdental.it

Jordan

AL GHAD MEDICAL SUPPLIES

 

PO BOX 930007
AMMAN, 11193

 

Tel: 962 6 552 63 58
Fax: 962 6 552 62 58
Email: Ihassan@nets.com.jo

Kazakhstan

Discus Dental East
Millenium House

 

12 ul. Trubnaya
Moscow, Russia
107045

 

Tel: 7(495) 795-06-21 (Moscow)
Email: info@discusdental.ru

 

Luch

 

Tel: 7 (727) 274-01-57
Email: info@luch.org

Kosovo

NTSH.KOSLABOR

 

Lagjia e re nr.5
23000 Suhareke
Republika e Kosoves

 

Tel: +381 38 247 717
Fax: +381 38 247 717
Email: hzeqiraj@yahoo.com

Kuwait

Alpha Medical Company

 

P.O. BOX 6267
SALMIAH 22073

 

Tel: +965-22478612
Fax: +965-22478613
Email: info@alphamedicale.com

 

ALI ABDULWAHAB, SONS and COMPANY, WLL
Pharmaceutical Division

 

Abdulwhab Building
Block 2, Plot No. 279
Al-Ardiya Industrial Area
P.O. Box No. 159 Safat, 13002

 

Tel: 011-965-4344046
Fax: 011-965-3419493
Email: Kuwait.png

 

Lebanon

G. Tamer Holding

 

Tamer Bldg , Midan street , Dekwaneh,
Lebanon.
P.O.Box: 11-49 Beirut


Tel: 961-1-694000
Fax: 961-1-694777
Email: dental@tamerholding.com

Luxembourg (direct)

Philips Oral Healthcare Europe B.V

 

Postbus 13132
3004 HC Rotterdam
The Netherlands

 

Tel: +352 4066615646
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

 

E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

Macedonia

Medikanova
Dr Nikola Polanek

 

Mile Pop Jordanov 28
Skopje, Macedonia

 

Tel: 389 2 3090-475
Fax: 389 2 3090 47
Email: info@galladental.com

Malaysia

Galla Dental Corporation

 

No.7-1, Jalan PJU 7/7A
Mutiara Damansara
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor


Tel: +60 (03) 7728-0098
Fax: +60 (03) 7728-0089
Email: info@galladental.com

Malta

Apollo Imports Ltd.
Vivian Corporation

 

Sanitas Building, Tower St.
Msida, MSD 06


Tel: +356-21-344610
Fax: +356-21-341087
Email: apollo@viviancorp.com

Mexico

COA INTERNATIONAL S.A. DE C.V.
Mexico City

 

Sonora 47, Colonia Roma
Mexico DF, 6700


Tel: 52-55- 5000-9999
Fax: 52-55-1102-7214
Email: mexico@coadental.com

 

COA INTERNATIONAL S.A. DE C.V.
Guadalajara

 

Lerdo de Tejeda 2473
Col. Arcos Sur 44150
Guadalajara 44150

 

Tel: 52-33-38180808
Fax: 52-33-38180816
Email: mexico@coadental.com

Morocco

ORTHO RAMA

 

101, rue Abou Al Alaa Zahr
Quartier des H?pitaux
20100 Casablanca

 

Tel: 212-22-86-20-86
Fax: 212-22-86-20-88
Email: orthorama@iam.net.ma

Netherlands (direct)

Philips Oral Healthcare Europe BV

 

Postbus 13132
3004 HC Rotterdam
Nederland

 

Tel: +31 (0)20 5040612
Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

 

E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

 

Websites Dental Professionals:
www.philips.nl

New Zealand

Medical House

 

P.O.Box DV56
Devonshire


Tel: 441.292.3622
Fax: 441.292.3624

Nicaragua

PRO+MEDIX

 

1 Cuadra Arriba, 25 Vrs. Al Sur
Managua


Tel: 505-266-8836
Fax: 505-266-2592
Email: dental@promedix.us

Nigeria

DENTAL SOLUTIONS

(a division of Schubbs Dental Centre)

 

5 Douala Road,
Apapa, Lagos,

 

Tel: (234 1) 7202304, 7764054
Email: dentalsolutions@hyperia.com

 

DR (MRS.) OSUDE

Trinity Dental Supplies

 

51B Faramobi Ajike
St Anthony Village Lagos

 

Tel: +2341 7748999, +2341 8046494, +2341 8965095, +2341 7400808
Email: www.trinitydent.com

Norway

Unident AS

 

Boks 362
3193 Horten


Tel: 47-33035770
Fax: 47-33035771
Email: info@unident.no

Oman

Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.

 

Sultan Center Bldg, 2nd Floor, Al Harthy Complex
P.O. Box 209 Postal Code: 116 Mina Al- Fahal
Muscat


Tel: 00968 24 567561
Fax: 00968 24 561644
Email: pharmade@omantel.net.om

Pakistan

Glow Pak International

 

80-G, Model Town
Lahore 54000

 

Tel: 92-42-584-6090-2
Fax: 92-42-583-3614
Email: glowpak@brain.net.pk

Panama

Bio-Materiales

 

Apartado 6-9139
El Dorado

 

Tel: +507-264-2147
Fax: +507-264-2153
Email: biomat@cabeonda.net

Paraguay

Andres H. Arce and Cia
Casa Central Brasil

 

Brasil No. 198 esq. Jos? Berges
Asuncion

 

Tel: +595-21-220-500
Fax: +595-21-226-317
Email: jcarce@aharce.com

Peru

CW PERU SAC

 

Av. Emancipacion 271 Tda 100
Cercado de Lima , Lima 1 PERU


Tel: +51-1-3444013
Fax: +51-1-4366126
Email: cwperuventas@yahoo.com

Philippinnes

R and R Newtech Dental Corporation

 

12F, Unit 1207
Cityland Herrera Tower
Rufino St. Salcedo Village Makati City 1227

 

Tel: (632) 753-2736 / 753-2220 / 753-2221
Fax: (632) 753-2133
Email: rrnewtech@yahoo.com

Poland

ARS Dental

 

ul. Bychchowska 51
Warszawa 04-536


Tel: +48-22-6178105
Fax: +48-22-6178105
Email: info@arsdental.pl

 

Marrodent SP.Zoo

 

43-300 Bielsko-Bialaul.
Krasinskiego 31

 

Tel: + 48 33 810 13 28
Fax: +48- 33 827 83 13
Email: biuro@marrodent.pl

 

Portugal

Same Day Solutions

(All Whitening Products )

 

Rua Central Park, N6 Torre 3, 1B
Linda a Velha 2795-242
Portugal
PH# 351214175017

Qatar

MASAR MEDICAL
Ms. Irene Ariola

 

Building no. 14, Shop no. 33,
Barwa Village, P.O. Box No. 201802,
Al Wakra


Tel: 00974 44364371
Fax: 00974 44361165
Email: masar@masarqatar.com.qa

 

Ein Sinan Establishment

 

C. Ring Road, Room #14 Hussain Firki Bldg,
Doha

 

Tel: 974 550 4113
Email: einsinan@yahoo.com

 

Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.

 

Souk Khalid  Airport St.
P.O. Box 22964
Doha

 

Tel: 00974 44425823
Fax: 00974 44425823
Email: pharmadent@qatar.net.qa

Romania

S.C. Dental Partners

 

2 Visinilor Street, ap. 2, District 2 - 024092
Bucharest

 

Tel: 40-213262504
Fax: 40-213262502
Email: import@dentalpartners.ro

 

SC TEHNODENT POKA SRL

 

Str. Crisul nr.2
Timisoara

 

Tel: +40744576697
Email: birou@poka-dent.ro

Russia

Atrima, LLC

 

P.O. Box 6335
Laguna Niguel, CA 92629
Russia


Tel: +949-290-8099
Email: info@atrima.com

 

Tel: 7 (495) 334-48-68
Fax: 7 (495) 336-50-55
Email: amfodentm@mail.ru

 

Geosoft

 

2-nd Troitsky pereulok 6-a
building 13
Moscow
129090
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (495) 681-90-46
Fax: 7 (495) 681-93-06
Email: mail@geosoft.ru

 

Megadenta

 

Shevchenko Street 9
block A, ground floor
Ekaterinburg
620027
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (343) 388-09-09
Email: megadenta@megadenta.ru

 

Philips Oral Healthcare East
Millenium House

 

Trubnaya Street 12
Moscow
107045
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (495) 795-06-21
Fax: 7 (495) 787-27-68
Email: info@discusdental.ru

 

Amfodent

 

Ploshad Pobedy 2
Saint-Petersburg
196143
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (812) 448-24-12
Fax: 7 (812) 373-51-59

 

Email: amfodent@amfodent.ru

 

Amfodent

 

Miklukho-Maklaya Street 55
Moscow
117279
Russia

 

Dental'

 

1st Tverskoy-Yamskoy pereulok 16
Moscow
125047
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (495) 251 90 29
Fax: 7 (495) 251 45 89
Email: dental-ltd@mail.ru

 

Rocada-Med

 

Peterburgskay Street 26
Kazan
420107
Russia

 

Tel: 7 (843) 570-68-80
Fax: 7 (843) 570-68-82
Email: mail@rocadamed.ru

Saudi Arabia

Medical and Pharmaceutical Services
Bashir Shakib Al-Jabri and Co.Ltd.

 

P.O. Box 9584
Jeddah - 21423

 

Tel: (02) 6700430
Fax: (02) 6715470
Email: bashirco@icc.net.sa

Serbia

Novodex d.o.o.

 

Kneginje Zorke 2 - 11000
Belgrade

 

Tel: +381-11-308 7970
Email: ankica.vukotic@novodex.co.yu

Singapore

SA Dental Supply Pte Ltd

 

Blk 11 Kallang Place
#07-08/09/10
339155

 

Tel: +65 6295-2568 / 6295-2569
Fax: +65 6295-2511
Email: djohan@sadental.com.sg

Slovakia

Kuradental S.R.O.
Mirovicka 1688/20 182 00 - 82

 

Prague

 

Tel: 420 776 58 6162
Email: info@kuradental.cz

 

DentAll spol. s r.o.

 

08001 Preov
Záhradná 30
Slovak Republic

 

Tel: +421 51 758 2006
Fax: +421 51 758 2007
Email: dentall@dentall.sk

Slovenia

Interdent d.o.o.

 

Opekarnika Cesta 26
CELJE

 

Tel: +386 (0)3 425-62-00
Email: u.zagozen@interdent.cc

 

Interdent d.o.o.
Mr. Matjaz Pirc

 

Opekarnika Cesta 26
3000 Celje
Slovenia


Tel: +386 3-425-62-42
Email: m.krajinovic@interdent.cc

South Afrika

Inter-Africa Dental (Pty) Ltd
1315 Church Street

 

Hatfield,
Pretoria

 

Tel: +27 12 342 8551/2
Fax: +27 12 342 8541
Email: orders@iad.co.za

South Korea

Samil Pharm. Co., Ltd.

 

990-1 Pangbae, Seocho-Gu
Seoal 137-061

 

Tel: 822 520 0300

 

PSMED Inc
(Laser Products Only)

 

6F, 18-4 llsin B/D
Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu
Seoul 137-903

 

Tel: 82 (02) 3012-5678
Email: director@psmed.co.kr

Spain

Oral Direct S.L.

 

Brasilia 17, 2 Dcha, Goya 34, 6 B-G
Madrid España - 28028

 

Tel: Teléf: 34 91 57 56 123
Email: belen.tapia@implantdirecspain.com

Sweden

Unident AB

 

Box 229
311 23 Falkenberg

 

Tel: +46 346 485 50
Fax: +46 346 595 50
Email: info@unident.se

Switzerland (direct)

Philips AG

 

UB Consumer Lifestyle
Professional Oral Healthcare
Allmendstrasse 140, Postfach
CH-8027 Zürich
Schweiz
Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
sonicare.ch@philips.com

 

Free call Nummer:
0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
0800 180 016 (Österreich)
0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

 

Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
§ Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
§ Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
§ Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

 

Kundenservice:
Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

Taiwan

Tseng Limited

 

21F, No. 29 Chung Cheng East Road, Sec. 2,
Tanshui, Taipei County, 251

 

Tel: +886 (02) 2808-1996
Fax: +886 (02) 2808-4999
Email: dental@tsengltd.com

Thailand

Accord

 

33/2-8 Soi Rongmuang 4
Rongmuang Pathumwan
Bangkok 10330

 

Tel: + 662 613 8081
Fax: + 66 2 216 3235
Email: accord@accorddental.com

Trinidad

FAMILY DENTAL CRT

 

22 Bertrand Street
San Fernando - West Indies

 

Tel: 868 657 1173
Fax: 868 657 1773
Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com

 

Caribbean Dental Supplies LTD

 

c/o Daryl Dulan
22 Bertrand Street
San Fernando - West Indies

 

Tel: 868 657 1173
Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com

Turkey

Lider Dis Ith. Ihr. San. Ve Tic. A.S.

 

Fevzi Cakmak Sokak No: 11/6
Kizilay - Ankara - Turkey
06440

 

Tel: +00903122316485
Fax: +00903122319010
Email: lider@liderdis.com.tr

Tunisia

MSI EQUIPEMENTS EMEDICO-DENTAIRES

 

R 6, Rue Abdelkader Mhalla 5000
Monastir.

 

Tel: +216 73 449 401
Fax: +216 73 449 402
Email: msi.bouzgarrou@planet.tn

Ukraine

Atrima, LLC

 

P.O. Box 6335
Laguna Niguel, CA 92629

 

Tel: + 949-290-8099
Email: info@atrima.com

 

Discus Dental East
Millenium House

 

12 ul. Trubnaya
Moscow, Russia
107045

 

Tel: 7(095) 795-06-21
Email: info@discusdental.ru

 

Krym-Medmarket

 

Tel: 38 (0652) 24-85-61
Email: kmm@kmm.com.ua

United Arab Emirates

Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals

 

P.O. Box 4483 Al Wahda Street
Sharjah


Tel: +971-6-5592481
Fax: +971-6-5593573
Email: alhayat@emirates.net.ae

Venezuela

Segurite 9000 C.A.

 

Avenida Simon Planas
Quinta Olga, Santa Monica
Caracas

 

Tel: +58-212-693-2203
Fax: +58-212-693-3457
Email: ventadental@dentalsegurite.com

Vietnam

Medent Express

 

Medent Express Co., Ltd.
No. 39 BC 3 Street, Ward 14
Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City

 

Tel: +84 (08) 849-4046
Fax: +84 (08) 849-1652
Email: medentexpress@hcm.vnn.vn

