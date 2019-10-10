Home
Toothbrushes
Better brushing,
every patient,
every time
See advanced sonic technology in action
Play
Spotlight
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean guides patients to a gentle, effective clean
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean features an intuitive pressure sensor that provides patients with real-time feedback to adopt a softer touch.
Explore ProtectiveClean
A range of models for the unique
preferences of your patients
Compare brushes
ExpertClean
Learn more
ProtectiveClean
Learn more
DailyClean
Learn more
Sonicare For Kids
Learn more
Proper brushing every time
Full coverage
Guided brushing helps patients brush all areas of the mouth
Longer brushing
Smartimer helps patients brush for the recommended time of two minutes
Gentle cleaning
Pressure sensor tells patients when to brush with a softer touch
1
Maximum comfort
Intensity settings and a variety of brush heads let patients customize the experience
1
Not included with DailyClean
Innovation backed by scientific evidence
View studies
Brush heads for all patient needs
View the full portfolio
Not a
dental professional?
Go to consumer site
Looking for marketing
ideas or resources?
Call
+0 (800) 056-7222.
Show me what’s available
