Toothbrushes

Better brushing,
every patient,
every time

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean guides patients to a gentle, effective clean

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean features an intuitive pressure sensor that provides patients with real-time feedback to adopt a softer touch.
A range of models for the unique
preferences of your patients

Proper brushing every time

full-coverage

Full coverage

Guided brushing helps patients brush all areas of the mouth
longer-brushing

Longer brushing

Smartimer helps patients brush for the recommended time of two minutes
gentle-cleaning-icon

Gentle cleaning

Pressure sensor tells patients when to brush with a softer touch1
maximum-comfort

Maximum comfort

Intensity settings and a variety of brush heads let patients customize the experience
1 Not included with DailyClean
innovation-backed-by-scientific-evidence

Innovation backed by scientific evidence

Brush heads for all patient needs

