Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Professional education
professional educate topbanner

Plaque removal
Comparison of FlexCare Platinum with AdaptiveClean brush head to manual toothbrush

 

Read the study

We’re as passionate about the oral health of your patients as you are. Here, you’ll find the tools and resources you need to grow your knowledge base, and in turn, improve the oral health and overall wellbeing of your patients.
Philips Oral Healthcare continuing education courses

Philips Oral Healthcare
continuing education courses


Philips Oral Healthcare offers online continuing dental education courses on a variety of topics ranging from abuse and neglect to esthetics to pediatric dentistry. To help keep you up-to-date and informed, visit the Philips Resource Library or Philips Oral Healthcare Interactive Online Learning for access to live and on-demand courses.

Read more
Philips Zoom training

Philips Zoom training


From setting up your new Philips Zoom system to your marketing materials, our online training portal has everything you need to inform and educate your staff. Tutorials walk you through every step of the treatment and include sectional quizzes as you work towards Philips Zoom Certification. The portal is available 24 hours a day, so you can train when it’s most convenient for you.

 

Read more
Training videos

Training videos


Learn valuable strategies for recommending products and treatments in a way that directly connects with each patient’s unique needs and preferences. Everyone on your team will benefit from watching these brief how-to videos.

 

Read more
Clinical studies

Clinical studies


Rigorous processes ensure that every new product from Philips Oral Healthcare will deliver on its promise to provide superior results. The clinical validation of our products has been the foundation of our strong support from both dental professionals and patients alike.

Visit our Patient resources page for materials you can keep on hand at your office.

 

Read more

Payment

We accept the following payment methods:
Visa - payment method
MasterCard - payment method
American Express - payment method
PayPal - payment method
Klarna - payment method

Help with your online order

Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Student discount