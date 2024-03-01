Search terms

13BDL4150IW/00
    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    13BDL4150IW/00

    13" full-colour power-free displays

    Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      13" full-colour power-free displays

      Sustainably focused

      • 25"
      • Android

      Android SoC processor

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

      Full-colour ePaper display

      Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16 GB of internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.

      PPDS Wave ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Sunlight readable

      Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring super-low power only when loading new content.

      Technology for the future

      Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
        Video input
        USB
        Other connections
        micro USB

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        13.3  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1600 x 1200
        Display colours
        60K
        Operating system
        Android 11

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10 M/100 M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Power

        Mains power
        20 V/2.25 A adapter

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        306.4  mm
        Product weight
        1.3  kg
        Set Height
        238.8  mm
        Set Depth
        31.66  mm
        Wall Mount
        100 x 100 mm VESA mount
        Bezel width
        18.5 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        15~ 35  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip PX30S
        Memory
        2 GB DDR4
        Storage
        16 GB EMMC

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x 1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • UL
        • FCC

