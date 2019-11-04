Search terms

22AV1965A/12
  • Philips 3 m DC Power Cable Philips 3 m DC Power Cable Philips 3 m DC Power Cable
    Philips 3 m DC Power Cable

    Made for the Philips HeartLine Bedside TV, the 3 m DC Power Cable is as innovative as the display itself. Save time and effort during custom installations by ordering this power cable pre-mounted within the optional wall or ceiling arms.

      • DC Power Cable

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Works with
        19HFL5x14W

      • Dimensions

        Length
        300  cm

