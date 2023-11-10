Full-colour power-free displays
From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Full-colour power-free displays
From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.
Full-colour power-free displays
From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Full-colour power-free displays
From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.
E-paper Signage
Total:
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.
Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16 GB of internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring super-low power only when loading new content.
Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Communication
Convenience
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Internal Player
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.