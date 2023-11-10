Search terms

Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

25BDL4150I/00
  • Full-colour power-free displays Full-colour power-free displays Full-colour power-free displays
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    25BDL4150I/00

    Full-colour power-free displays

    From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Full-colour power-free displays

      From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

      Full-colour power-free displays

      From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Full-colour power-free displays

        From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

        Similar products

        See all E-Line series

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          E-paper Signage

          E-paper Signage

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Full-colour power-free displays

          Technology for a brighter future

          • 25"
          • Android

          Android SoC processor

          Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

          Full-colour ePaper display

          Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16 GB of internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.

          PPDS Wave ready for remote management

          Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

          Sunlight readable

          Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring super-low power only when loading new content.

          Technology for the future

          Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            25.3  inch
            Panel resolution
            3200 x 1800
            Aspect ratio
            16:9
            Display colours
            60K
            Operating system
            Android 11

          • Connectivity

            Video input
            USB
            Audio output
            Audio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
            Other connections
            • micro SD
            • micro USB

          • Communication

            Ethernet
            10 M/100 M
            Wi-Fi/ WLAN
            2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

          • Convenience

            Placement
            • Landscape (24/7)
            • Portrait (24/7)
            Network controllable
            LAN (RJ45)

          • Operating conditions

            Temperature range (operation)
            15~ 35  °C
            Temperature range (storage)
            -20 ~ 60  °C
            Relative humidity
            20% ~ 80  %
            Altitude
            0 ~ 3000 m

          • Power

            Mains power
            20 V/2.25 A adapter

          • Accessories

            Included Accessories
            • AC power adapter
            • Quick start guide (x 1)

          • Miscellaneous

            On-Screen Display Languages
            • English
            • Simplified Chinese
            Regulatory approvals
            • CE
            • CB
            • UL
            • FCC
            Warranty
            3 year warranty

          • Internal Player

            CPU
            Rockchip PX30S
            Memory
            2 GB DDR4
            Storage
            16 GB EMMC

          • Dimensions

            Set Width
            598.6  mm
            Set Height
            350.2  mm
            Set Depth
            37.5  mm
            Bezel width
            18.6/18.6/18.6/22 mm
            Wall Mount
            100 x 100 mm VESA mount
            Product weight
            2.7  kg

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.