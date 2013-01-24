Home
Q-Line Display

49BDL3050Q/00
    Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

    Q-Line Display

    Q-Line Display

      Simple, smart, sharp 18/7 display.

      • 49"
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        48.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123.2  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.27963 x 0.27963 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Colour Enhancement
        • Colour Temperature Adjustment
        • De-interlacer
        • Noise Reduction
        • Smart Picture
        Operating system
        Android 5.0.1
        Panel technology
        IPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        • USB 2.0 (x 2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45

      • Convenience

        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Network controllable
        • LAN (RJ45)
        • RS232
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (12/7)
          Portrait (12/7)
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Remote Control Lock
        Memory
        8 GB eMMC
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (400 x 400 mm)
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loop through
        • RS232
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        11.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.4 (Bottom) mm
        Set Width
        1099.2  mm
        Set Height
        631.9  mm
        Set Depth
        62.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        43.28  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        24.88  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.46  inch
        Product weight
        11.4  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        25.13  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        125 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        Optional accessories
        Tabletop stand
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x 1
        Stand
        BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Czech
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B
        • BSMI
        • CCC
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • PSB
        • CECP

      • Internal Player

        Storage
        8 GB eMMC
        CPU
        ARM Quad-core processor
        Memory
        2 GB DDR3

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Optional accessories: Tabletop stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

