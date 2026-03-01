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  • Philips Signage 2000 Series Philips Signage 2000 Series Philips Signage 2000 Series

    Signage Solutions Philips Signage 2000 Series

    50BDL2050A/00

    Philips Signage 2000 Series

    The Philips Signage 2000 Series brings signage right back to basics – your elemental yet stylish, 16/7 display for simple integrations that don't need bells and whistles. Powered by Android 14, UHD and with 400 nits brightness.

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    Philips Signage 2000 Series

    Elemental by design – digital display simplicity

    • 50"
    • Powered by Android 14
    • 400 cd/m²

    16/7 – working your content when you need it.

    With 400 cd/m2 brightness, the UHD Philips Signage 2000 Series is designed to be used 16/7 – ideal for dawn to dusk businesses ready to make an impression.

    Android 14 professional System on Chip.

    Powered by Android 14, your Philips Signage 2000 Series display is designed on a professional platform with trusted connectivity and security built in. Optimised for native Android apps and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

    Optional wireless screen sharing with Philips ScreenShare.

    Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities to add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the optional CRD22 module, as well as Philips ScreenShare, plus a firm focus on reuse and recyclability, as well as sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

    FailOver basics. Greater assurance for always-on content.

    FailOver basics via 5 V hotplug detection. Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver via 5 V hotplug allows you to set up a secondary content source that will automatically play in the unlikely event of the primary media feed failing.

    Philips Wave ready for remote device management.

    Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 2000 Series displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      125.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      49.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      9.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      • Motion adaptive de-interlacing
      Panel technology
      VA
      Operating system
      Android 14
      Haze
      1%

    • Connectivity

      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB-C (x1) with 4.5W PD
      Other connections
      USB 3.0 (x2)
      Video output
      N/A
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      Line out
      3.5mm jack (fixed audio level)

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (16/7)
      • Portrait (16/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 3 x 3
      Keyboard control
      • Lockable
      • Hidden
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      IR Loopthrough
      Energy-saving functions
      ECO mode
      Network controllable
      RJ45

    • Power

      Mains power
      100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      97  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1128.4  mm
      Product weight
      14.25  kg
      Set Height
      649.0  mm
      Set Depth
      63.5  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      44.43  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      25.55  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 mm x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.50  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      31.42  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10 ~ 90% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.264
      • H.263
      • H.265
      • AVI
      • MP4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      • MPEG4
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • JPEG
      • BMP
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad core Cortex A73
      GPU
      ARM Mali G52 MC1
      Memory
      3GB RAM
      Storage
      16GB

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Power cable 1.8M
      • Remote Control
      • External IR cable
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Logo Badge
      • USB Cover and screw
      Optional accessories
      • CRD22 Wifi & Bluetooth module
      • CRD73 Philips ScreenShare license

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Swedish
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Dutch
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • RoHS

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