    Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

    86BDL3152E/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Interactive education display

    This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it's made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

    Signage Solutions
    Signage Solutions

    Collaboration Display

    Interactive education display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 86"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch

    OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all of the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

    Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next-level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favourite apps and software directly into the display or choose from the large library of Android apps.

    Anti-glare toughened glass

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, 7 MoH hardness.

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Built-in ambient light sensor

    Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

    Palm rejection

    Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip-size recognition.

    Wireless presentations

    Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps onto the Philips Interactive Collaboration display.

    Advanced IR touch

    Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.

    Whiteboard application

    The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

    Cast directly from any device

    Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
      • SPDIF
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
      • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
      • USB-C (up to 65 W)
      • USB 2.0 (x 1)
      • USB 3.0 (x 4)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      • USB-B (x 2)
      External control
      • RS232C (in) D-Sub9
      • RJ45 x 2
      Bluetooth
      BT5.2

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      218.44  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      86  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V) [mm]
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      VA
      Operating system
      Android 13
      OS UI resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (16/7)
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 16 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      180  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 2160p, 30, 60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1957  mm
      Set Height
      1159.9  mm
      Set Depth
      95.5  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      77.05  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      45.67  inch
      Wall Mount
      800 x 600 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.94  inch
      Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
      16.6 mm (L/R/T)/45.0 mm (B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      75  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      165.35  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      59.2  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      130.51  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 5000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10–90% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10–90% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad-Core Cortex A55
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      4 GB RAM
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wi-Fi
      2.4/5 GHz

    • Accessories

      Accessories
      • Power code (US, UK, EU)
      • HDMI cable
      • USB-A to B
      • Remote control and AAA batteries
      • 2 pcs stylus
      • Quick start guide
      • Wall mount

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5-year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL
      • EnergyStar 8.0

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touchpoints
      50 simultaneous touch points(depending on application)
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS

