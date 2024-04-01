Search terms

Signage Solutions E-Line Display

86BDL4152E/00
    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    86BDL4152E/00

    Interactive education display

    This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass, it's ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

    Interactive education display

    Interactive education display

    Interactive education display

      0-gap touch frame

      Teachers and students can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast.

      Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

      Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next-level secure, professional System on Chip. Save your favourite apps and software directly into the display or choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content. And the touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all of the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Philips ScreenShare — wirelessly connect any device

      Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps, onto the Philips Interactive E-Line display.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
        Video input
        • USB 3.0 (x 3)
        • USB-C (up to 65 W)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
        • SPDIF (x 1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x 3)
        • Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
        • Thermal sensor
        Video output
        HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45 x 2

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 13
        OS UI resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240 V~, 50 - 60 Hz, 7.5 A
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Consumption (Max)
        TBD
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 350, 70 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75 Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60 Hz
        • 960 x 720, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 2160p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1965.1  mm
        Set Height
        1158.74  mm
        Weight
        TBD  kg
        Set Depth
        116.227  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.37  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        45.62  inch
        Wall Mount
        800 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.58  inch
        Bezel width
        16.7 mm(T/R/L), 39.42 mm(B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        TBD  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        TBD  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        TBD  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        TBD  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20–80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5–95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        4 x A73 + 4 x A53
        GPU
        Multi-Core Mali-G52
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wi-Fi
        2G/5G/6G 2T2R

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x 1)
        • Remote control and AAA batteries
        • USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • Philips logo (x 1)
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • AC switch cover and Screw x 1
        • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
        • Touch Pen (x 2)
        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5-year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touchpoints
        40 simultaneous touchpoints
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Blue light filter
        • Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

