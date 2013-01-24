Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- VGA cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
Intensify your signage experience
Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where there is no room for compromise.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Q-Line Display
SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.
Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
D-image helps you to review and diagnose clinical images with consistent and accurate display performance. To achieve reliable clinical interpretations, our professional displays are factory calibrated to give optimised greyscale standard display performance. D-image helps you to excel in every aspect of patient care.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.
