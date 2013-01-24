Home
Signage Solutions U-Line Display

BDL8470EU/00
    Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Captivate your audience

      With an ultra-large screen experience

      • 84"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen, QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments and meeting rooms.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        84  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        213.5  cm
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4845 x 0.4845 mm
        Display colours
        1073 M
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x 3)
        • Composite (BNC)
        • Component (BNC)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        Other connections
        • USB
        • OPS

      • Dimensions

        Product weight (lb)
        154  lb
        Set Width
        1910.00  mm
        Set Height
        1102.00  mm
        Set Depth
        77.80  mm
        Bezel width
        22.60 (R/L), 25.60 (T/B) mm
        Product weight
        70  kg
        VESA Mount
        600 x 500 mm, M8

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        400  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • RS232 cable
        • HDMI cable
        Optional accessories
        • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • FCC, Class A
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

