Search terms

  • Captivate your audience Captivate your audience Captivate your audience
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions U-Line Display

    BDL9870EU/00

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra-large 98" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world.

    Similar products

    See all V-Line series

    Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

    All your needs covered in one purchase

    Bundle price

    Skip this

    Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

    Add accessories

    Signage Solutions
    - {discount-value}

    Signage Solutions

    U-Line Display

    Total:

    recurring payment

    Captivate your audience

    With an ultra-large screen experience

    • 98"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD
    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

    Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen, QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments and meeting rooms.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI (x 3)
      • Component (BNC)
      • Composite (BNC)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      USB
      Video output
      DisplayPort
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      247.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      98  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Pixel pitch
      0.5622 x 0.5622 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1073 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy-saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10 W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      500  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 200 mm, M4
      Set Width
      2193.20  mm
      Product weight
      91.4  kg
      Set Height
      1248.20  mm
      Set Depth
      89.8  mm
      Wall Mount
      800 x 500 mm, M8
      Bezel width
      16.0 mm

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      Optional accessories
      • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
      • Edge finishing kit
      • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • FCC, Class A

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • RS232 cable
    • HDMI cable
    • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.