Company profile

About Royal Philips

 

Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

Creating innovations that matter to people

 

"Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring people and innovation together, we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips."

Business highlights Q4 2017

Business Highlights in Q4

 

Philips launches new MR solutions designed to support diagnostic confidence, enhance productivity and improve patient experience.

German Armed Forces to use customized Philips Lumify ultrasound for its emergency and rescue operations.
Philips and American Well form global partnership in telehealth for consumer health and professional healthcare.
Philips Gender Pay Reporting

 

Please find below Philips Electronics UK Ltd legal disclosure of the gender pay gap report 2017, 2018 and 2019 including analysis and commentary on gender pay and the actions that the organisation is taking to increase gender parity and reduce the gender pay gap.

Gender pay report 2019
Gender pay report 2018
Gender pay report 2017
Rethinking the future

 

Our transition towards a circular economy

 

Circular Economy

 

Philips’ transition to a Circular Economy

 

Philips’ journey

 

Philips in Q4 2017
Sales
5.3 bln
Adjusted EBITA
884 mln
Net income from continuing operations
476 mln
