This Privacy Notice was last updated on November 2nd , 2020.
The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is under the control of Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).
Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
Account Data
We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile, including your Apple account.
Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Device Data
When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access, or use the Device, including the unique user device number and session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device.
We use your Device Data to provide you with personalized services for all coffee related consumables, including recording your Device Data for purposes of Amazon Replenishment Services, as detailed further below.
Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Other Provided Data
Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a small questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device. The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device.
Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Cookies and Analytics.
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
When you consent to sharing your App data to help improve the App and receive personalized services, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed below. To do so, we use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information:
To give you a more personalized experience, we may process your Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications. We also use your Cookie and Analytics information to ask you questions or inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects. When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences. We use your personal data and information to improve the Services and develop new products for you in the kitchen appliances domain. Please note that we only process your Analytics information after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. .
If you write a review on the app stores, we review and process your comments for product improvement purposes. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. We can only see your app store username and your comments. In this case, we consider the processing of your reviews to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. Where you require customer support, we guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section Customer support further below.
Customer support
When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Cookies and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Sometimes a permission is a technical precondition of the operating system of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access a certain sensor or data, however we will not collect such data, unless required to provide the Services.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Service providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
At your request, we may share your personal data with the following third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice:
These third parties will provide their own services to you.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account, Facebook may collect analytics data on your login, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.
Amazon Alexa
You can use a Philips Alexa Skill to turn On/ Off your Device via Amazon Alexa. The Philips Alexa Skill is subject to a different privacy notice. Please note that when you use Alexa, Alexa will provide its own services to you in accordance with Alexa's Privacy Notice and Terms and Conditions.
Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS).
In some countries, we support DRS. When you subscribe to DRS, the App will place automatic Beans or Aquaclean filter order for you via Amazon. For such purposes, you will have to log in to your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. Please read Amazon’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice as they inform about its privacy practices.
When you set-up your DRS subscription, we share the following data with Amazon: the serial number and model (hx number) of your Device, and your daily aggregated Beans or Aquaclean filters inventory. To keep track of your subscription, we store your Amazon Customer ID. If you unsubscribe to DRS, we will delete such Customer ID. You can at any time (i) pause or change orders under the App Settings; and/or (ii) cancel any order via Amazon.
You understand that Amazon provides its own voice services to you and by activating DRS, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon, which may process the same in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. For instance, there might not be a supervisory authority, data processing principles or rules regarding the processing of data subject rights.
Cross-border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal. Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal data (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal data that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact Philips and/our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region
Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.
High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html.
Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the App. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.
Sources of Personal Information
We collect Personal Information from:
• Our affiliates, and joint marketing partners and/or business partners.
Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information
The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months.
|
Categories of Personal Information
|
Disclosed to Which Categories of Third Parties for Operational Business Purposes
|
Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; business partners; your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use.
|
Personal information as defined in the California customer records law, such as name and contact information.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as primary language.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our online services
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; and business partners, consistent with your choices.
|
Geolocation data, such as device location.
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
|
Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics
|
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
Use of Personal Information
We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data are collected and for which purposes?”
We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.
Individual Rights and Requests
If you are a California resident, you may request that we:
To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html or (866) 309-3263. We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request. We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information.
You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.
Authorized Agents
If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:
If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to: