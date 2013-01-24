Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

At your request, we may share your personal data with the following third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice:

Amazon Alexa.

Amazon DRS/DART.

These third parties will provide their own services to you.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account, Facebook may collect analytics data on your login, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.

Amazon Alexa

You can use a Philips Alexa Skill to turn On/ Off your Device via Amazon Alexa. The Philips Alexa Skill is subject to a different privacy notice. Please note that when you use Alexa, Alexa will provide its own services to you in accordance with Alexa's Privacy Notice​ and Terms and Conditions.

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS).

In some countries, we support DRS. When you subscribe to DRS, the App will place automatic Beans or Aquaclean filter order for you via Amazon. For such purposes, you will have to log in to your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. Please read Amazon’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice as they inform about its privacy practices.



When you set-up your DRS subscription, we share the following data with Amazon: the serial number and model (hx number) of your Device, and your daily aggregated Beans or Aquaclean filters inventory. To keep track of your subscription, we store your Amazon Customer ID. If you unsubscribe to DRS, we will delete such Customer ID. You can at any time (i) pause or change orders under the App Settings; and/or (ii) cancel any order via Amazon.



You understand that Amazon provides its own voice services to you and by activating DRS, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon, which may process the same in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. For instance, there might not be a supervisory authority, data processing principles or rules regarding the processing of data subject rights.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.