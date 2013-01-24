sustainability masthead

This Privacy Notice was last updated on November  2nd , 2020.

 

The Philips Coffee + App (“App”) provides you with tutorial videos about your Philips coffee machine and its accessories (the “Device”) and allows you to connect to Amazon to shop our range of products and accessories available in your country (“Services”). The App uses personal data collected or processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Device that you pair with the App.

The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is under the control of Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).

 

Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.

What Personal Data do we collect and for which Purposes?

We receive or collect information and personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App.  In most cases, we associate your personal data with unique identifiers.
Account Data

Account Data

We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile, including your Apple account.

 

  • The personal data we collect may include your name, email address, country, language and password.  We also process information on your App usage, including your session, login and authentication information, which we use to manage your account.
  •  If you log in via social media, the personal data we collect may include your basic public profile (e.g., full/short name, profile photo, identifier, gender, profile URL, birthday, homepage, and location) and your email, which we use for authentication purposes. In this case, your social media provider may collect information on the fact that you are using the App and logging in using your social media account. Please read your social media provider’s Privacy Notice (e.g., Facebook, Google, Apple) to learn about its privacy practices.

 

  • We use your Account Data to create and manage your account and provide personalized Services. You can use your account to securely login to the App. If you create a MyPhilips account to login to the App, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communications in case you have opted-in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.

 

Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Data filled in by you

Device Data

When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access, or use the Device, including the unique user device number and session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device.

 

  • Cycle information.
  • Water Levels and Usage information.
  • Coffee beans and brewing information.
  • Aquaclean filter usage information

 

We use your Device Data to provide you with personalized services for all coffee related consumables, including recording your Device Data for purposes of Amazon Replenishment Services, as detailed further below.

 

Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Device Data

Other Provided Data

Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a small questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device.  The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device.

 

Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

cookies image

Cookies and Analytics.

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.

 

When you consent to sharing your App data to help improve the App and receive personalized services, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed below.  To do so, we use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions.  Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information:

 

  • Google Firebase. This App uses Google Firebase, an app development service (“Firebase”) provided by Google Ireland Ltd. (“Google”). Firebase uses “cookies” or similar techniques- SDK, which are text files placed in your App and web browser. On behalf of Philips, Firebase will use information from your device such as your Device ID, IP address, your IDFA or Google Play Services ID and your MAC address, and replace them with a unique code. When you use the App we will measure the numbers of visits to the App, which pages you visit, your network connection, load times and when the App crashes. We use this information to evaluate and understand your use of the App, to test and analyze performance and ultimately optimize our products and services.

 

To give you a more personalized experience, we may process your Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications.  We also use your Cookie and Analytics information to ask you questions or inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects.  When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences.  We use your personal data and information to improve the Services and develop new products for you in the kitchen appliances domain.   Please note that we only process your Analytics information after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.  .   

 

If you write a review on the app stores, we review and process your comments for product improvement purposes. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you.   We can only see your app store username and your comments.   In this case, we consider the processing of your reviews to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.  Where you require customer support, we guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section Customer support further below.  

Customer support

Customer support

When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.

 

We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Combined Data

Combined Data

We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Cookies and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

 

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data.  You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time. 

Permissions
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth).  We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.

 
  • WIFI. The App requires WIFI connection to configure your Device to the Wifi network.
  • Location. Android operating systems require coarse geo-graphic location to connect to the Device.  iOS operating systems require geo-location to recognize when the App and the Device are nearby. However, Philips will not process such data in any manner.  The data will remain in your mobile device where Philips will not have access to it.  You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of the mobile device.

 

Sometimes a permission is a technical precondition of the operating system of your mobile device. In such case, the App may ask your permission to access a certain sensor or data, however we will not collect such data, unless required to provide the Services.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
Master service Providers

With whom are Personal Data shared?

Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service providers

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

 

  •  IT and Cloud Providers
    These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
  •  Analytics Service Providers.

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics.

 

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other third parties
Other third parties

 

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

 

At your request, we may share your personal data with the following third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice:

 

  • Amazon Alexa.  
  • Amazon DRS/DART.

 

These third parties will provide their own services to you.

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

 

Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account, Facebook may collect analytics data on your login, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login.  You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy.  Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.

 

Amazon Alexa

You can use a Philips Alexa Skill to turn On/ Off your Device via Amazon Alexa.  The Philips Alexa Skill is subject to a different privacy notice.  Please note that when you use Alexa, Alexa will provide its own services to you in accordance with Alexa's Privacy Notice​ and Terms and Conditions.

 

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS).

In some countries, we support DRS. When you subscribe to DRS, the App will place automatic Beans or Aquaclean filter order for you via Amazon. For such purposes, you will have to log in to your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. Please read Amazon’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice as they inform about its privacy practices.


When you set-up your DRS subscription, we share the following data with Amazon: the serial number and model (hx number) of your Device, and your daily aggregated Beans or Aquaclean filters inventory.   To keep track of your subscription, we store your Amazon Customer ID. If you unsubscribe to DRS, we will delete such Customer ID.  You can at any time (i) pause or change orders under the App Settings; and/or (ii) cancel any order via Amazon.


You understand that Amazon provides its own voice services to you and by activating DRS, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon, which may process the same in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. For instance, there might not be a supervisory authority, data processing principles or rules regarding the processing of data subject rights.

 

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Special information for parents

Your choices and rights

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

 

Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal. Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.  

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.

 

When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

We protect your personal data

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

Special information for parents

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

Changes to the privacy notice
Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal data (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal data that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Changes to this Privacy Notice

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

Contact Us

Contact Us

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact Philips and/our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region

 

Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.

High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Additional information for California Residents
 

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year.  If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

 

Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the App.  For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here.  Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.  

 

Sources of Personal Information 

 

We collect Personal Information from: 

  • Our interactions with you through the Device and/or the App; and 

•    Our affiliates, and joint marketing partners and/or business partners.

 

Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information 

The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months. 

Categories of Personal Information
Disclosed to Which Categories of Third Parties for Operational Business Purposes
Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; business partners; your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use.
Personal information as defined in the California customer records law, such as name and contact information.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as primary language.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our online services
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; and business partners, consistent with your choices.
Geolocation data, such as device location.
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.
Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics 
Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers.

Use of Personal Information 

 

We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data are collected and for which purposes?”   

 

We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA.  We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.

 

Individual Rights and Requests

 

If you are a California resident, you may request that we: 

 

  • Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:  

 

  • The categories of Personal Information we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such Personal Information; 
  • The specific pieces of Personal Information we collected about you;  
  • The business or commercial purpose for collecting (if applicable) Personal Information about you; and  
  • The categories of Personal Information about you that we otherwise shared or disclosed, and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or to whom we disclosed such Personal Information (if applicable).  
  • Delete Personal Information we collected from you. 

 

To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html or (866) 309-3263.  We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request.  We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information. 

 

You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA. 

 

Authorized Agents

 

If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above.  As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:  

 

  •  Proof of your registration with the California Secretary of State to conduct business in California; 
  •  A power of attorney from the California resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465; 
  •  Written permission that the California resident has authorized you to make a request on the resident’s behalf.  This permission must be signed (via physical or e-signature) by the California resident.  

 

If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to: 

 

  • Provide you with a written permission signed by the resident to make the request on the resident’s behalf; 
  • Verify the resident’s own identity directly with us;
  • Directly confirm with us that the resident provided you permission to submit the request. 