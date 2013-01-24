Thank you for your interest in this mobile application (“App”). This App is offered to you by Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. ("Philips"), Amstelplein 2, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. There are just a few rules and restrictions we ask you to keep in mind!

What this App does for you:

1. Allow you to establish a wireless connection from your wifi-router to your Philips coffee machine;

2. Provide you access to user manuals and instruction information on your Philips coffee machine;

3. Provide information on Alexa replenishment services available for your Philips coffee machine.

We encourage you to read on; by using the App, you accept the terms as mentioned below.

Other things you should know about this App:

License: You may use this App in connection with the purpose as described above on a mobile device owned or controlled by you. This license is between you and Philips and is non-transferable.

Third parties: It is possible that when you use this App you will (also) use a service, download a piece of software, or purchase goods that are provided by a third party. Please know that those third parties may have their own applicable rules and restrictions, separate from these conditions of use. Philips is not responsible for these third parties.

Warranties: Our goal is to provide you with a great App and a great App user experience. Do know that we are only able to provide you the App "as-is". Although we would love to, we unfortunately cannot warrant anything about the App or its content.

Liability: As much faith as we have in our App, there is always the possibility that things don't work as they are supposed to. In the unfortunate event that the App would not work or any content may be lost, please accept our sincerest apologies. We certainly understand that it is unfortunate and inconvenient. In the event of any failure of the App to conform to any applicable warranty provided herein, you may notify the mobile application store where you have purchased this App, and they will refund the purchase price for the App to you. Unfortunately, to the extent permitted by applicable law, we cannot accept any liability for any damages incurred as a result of your use of the App. In any event we are not liable for amounts exceeding the fees paid for purchasing the App.

Jurisdiction: To the extent permitted under applicable law, these conditions of use shall be construed, interpreted and governed by the laws of the Netherlands without regard to conflicts of law provisions thereof.

Your statutory rights under consumer protection laws in your country of residence remain unaffected by this choice of law.

Sole point of contact: The mobile application store where you have purchased this App is not responsible for the App nor its content. Therefore you should contact Philips via www.support.philips.com for any questions, support, product claims and third party intellectual property claims related to this App.

Finally: You represent and warrant that (i) you are not located in a country that is subject to a U.S. Government embargo, or that has been designated by the U.S. Government as a “terrorist supporting” country; and (ii) you are not listed on any U.S. Government list of prohibited or restricted parties. Also you irrevocably grant the mobile application store where you have purchased this the right (who will be deemed to have accepted that right) to enforce these conditions against you as a third party beneficiary thereof.

Enjoy!