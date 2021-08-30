Medical Device Field Safety Notice (outside of U.S.)


Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices


FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A
Register your device

Information for patients, all in one place


In June 2021, after discovering a potential health risk related to a part in specific CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices, Philips issued a voluntary Field Safety Notice (FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A).

Patient safety is our top priority, and we are committed to supporting you and your care team throughout the remediation process.

Be sure to visit this page regularly for the most current and accurate information.

Thank you for your patience and continued trust.
Find out latest updates

Not registered?

Recall homepage

Read the Field Safety Notice for CPAP and BiPAP (FSN 2021-06-A)

 (111.0KB) 

Read the Field Safety Notice for ventilators (FSN 2021-05-A)

 (111.0KB) 

Check the affected device list

Register your device(s)

Questions and answers

Support line 0800 249 4578 (UK) or (0044) 20 8089 3822 (outside of UK)

500 000

Number of repair kits and replacement devices produced for Western Europe1

17 074

Number of devices delivered the United Kingdom2

1. Western Europe inludes: Denmark, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, France, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Spain

2. Number of remediated devices shipped to customers in the United Kingdom as of May 30th 2022. This number will be updated monthly.

Support at every step of the way

Icon ipad hand
Icon number one
Register your affected device
Affected device list
Begin the online process
Call 0800 249 4578 (UK) or (0044) 20 8089 3822 (outside of UK)
Not sure how to register your device? Check out our step-by-step video here
Icon device
Icon number two
Return your affected device and set up your new device
When you receive your replacement device, it will include instructions on how to return your original device and how to set up your replacement. 
Icon for next steps
Unsure of the next steps?
Learn more about the remediation process

News and updates    

Important updates for patients

    All Patient updates    

    Read all

    Questions and answers

    The following products listed are affected by the recall notification / field safety notice:

    CPAP and BiLevel PAP Devices

    All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

    Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

    E30 Emergency Use Authorization

    E30

    (Emergency Use Authorisation)

    Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

    DreamStation ASV

    DreamStation ASV

    Also known as ​DreamStation BiPAP autoSV​
    DreamStation ST, AVAPS

    DreamStation ST, AVAPS

    Also known as​ DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS, ​DreamStation BiPAP S/T
    SystemOne ASV4

    SystemOne ASV4

    Also known as​ System One BiPAP autoSV, ​System One BiPAP autoSV Advanced​
    C Series ST, AVAPS

    C Series S/T, AVAPS

    Also known as​ System One BiPAP AVAPS (C-Series), ​System One BiPAP S/T (C-Series)​​​
    OmniLab Advanced Plus(sleep lab) CPAP

    OmniLab Advanced Plus

    In-Lab Titration Device

    Non-continuous Ventilator

    50 Series CPAP, ASV

    System One 50 series

    CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
    60 Series CPAP, ASV

    System One 60 series

    CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
    DreamStation CPAP

    DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, BiPAP

    DreamStation Go

    DreamStation GO CPAP, APAP, Auto CPAP

    Dorma 400, 500

    Dorma 400, 500 ​CPAP, Auto CPAP

    (not marketed in US)​
    If your device is affected...
    Register your device
    Back to top of the list

    Mechanical Ventilators

    All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

    Continuous Ventilator

    Trilogy 100

    Trilogy 100 Ventilator

    Trilogy 200

    Trilogy 200 Ventilator

    Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

    Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

    (not marketed in US)

    Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

    A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

    A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

    Also known as ​BiPAP Hybrid A30​Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)
    A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

    A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

    Also known as​ BiPAP V30 Auto​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)

    Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

    A-Series BiPAP A40

    A-Series BiPAP A40

    Also known as ​BiPAP A40​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)​​
    A-Series BiPAP A30

    A-Series BiPAP A30

    Also known as ​BiPAP A30​ Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)​​
    If your device is affected...
    Register your device
    Back to top of the list

    What products are not affected and why?

     

    Products that are not affected may have different sound abatement foam materials, as new materials and technologies are available over time. Also, sound abatement foam in unaffected devices may be placed in a different location due to device design.
    • Trilogy Evo
    • M-Series
    • Trilogy Evo OBM
    • Trilogy EV300
    • Trilogy 202
    • A-Series Pro and EFL
    • DreamStation 2
    • Omnilab (original based on Harmony 2)
    • Dorma 100, Dorma 200, & REMStar SE
    • V60 Ventilator
    • V60 Plus Ventilator
    • V680 Ventilator
    • All oxygen concentrators, respiratory drug delivery products, airway clearance products.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.