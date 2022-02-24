Medical Device Field Safety Notice (outside of U.S.)


Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices


FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A
500 000

Number of repair kits and replacement devices produced for Western Europe1

17 074

Number of devices delivered the United Kingdom2

1. Western Europe inludes: Denmark, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, France, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Spain

2. Number of remediated devices shipped to customers in the United Kingdom as of May 30th 2022. This number will be updated monthly.

