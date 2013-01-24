Home
Vehicle lights
Back
Vehicle lights
Car Lighting
Truck Lighting
Moto Lighting
Accessories
LED inspection lamps
Back
LED inspection lamps
Penlight
Hand light
Headlight
Specialized light
Floodlight
Events
Back
Events
GT International
DAKAR
Support
Back
Support
Automotive support
Where to buy
Find the right bulb for your vehicle
Automotive authenticity check
Automotive articles
My Philips
Back
My Philips
Log in
Sign up
My profile
Order history
Address book
Show all my products
Register your product
Log out
Sign up and get 15% off in the Philips online shop!*
1
support search icon
Search terms
1
Automechanika
Philips automotive lighting participates in Automechanika
*Source: Automechanika Frankfurt
Automechanika 2021
Automechanika 2021
Past events
Past events
Meet the team
Meet the team
Meet our Leadership team
VINCENT RANIC
Vice President, Automotive Aftermarket, Global
BLANDINE DEVLIN
Senior Director, Marketing, Strategy & Partnerships, Automotive Aftermarket, Global
HENNING STAPELFELDT
Senior Director Sales, Automotive Aftermarket EMEA
MOHAMMED BAIZ
Marketing Director, Automotive Aftermarket EMEA
Meet our Product managers
MARK BUELOW
Senior Product Manager, Automotive Aftermarket EMEA
SWATI SINGH
Product Manager, LED Aftermarket EMEA
Meet our Local Trade Marketing managers
WIOLETTA PASIONEK
Marketing Manager, Central Europe
CASTON VAN ZWAM
Trade Marketing Manager, Northern Europe
SOFIA FURLAN
Account Manager and Local Trade Marketing Support, Italy
MARYLISE MUSSIER
Marketing Manager, France and Export
CHRISTOPHER KURZ
Marketing Manager, DACH
ANA MARTIN RUIZ MOYANO
Key Account and Trade Marketing Manager, Portugal and Spain
Discover more
Automotive Support
Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?
Where to buy
Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you
Automotive articles
Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove
Payment
We accept the following payment methods:
Help with your online order
Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Student discount
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove