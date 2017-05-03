Our products

More than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship

With over 125 years of experience in consumer products, Philips is a key player in the global market of consumer electronics. As a focused leader in health technology, we are determined to build upon our rich heritage by touching billions of lives each year with our innovative technology solutions and services. We offer a broad range of products: from shavers to blenders, airfryers to wake-up light. We can help you with a product offer that responds to your target audience.



For more product information, click on ‘Consumers’ at the top of the page.

Interested in our product catalogue? Click here .