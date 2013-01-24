Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Patient resources
patient resources topbanner

 

 

 


Resources for your
better patient compliance and results

Brochures and instructions

Brochures and instructions

 

Send your patients home with educational brochures and instructional sheets about the Philips Sonicare products and Philips Zoom treatments that are the best fit for their needs and lifestyle.

 

Read more
How-to videos

How-to videos

 

From proper brushing techniques to choosing the right brush head to recognizing the benefits of new products, we’ve created brief videos to help your patients improve their oral care habits.

 

Read more
Additional patient resources

Additional patient resources

 

Give your patients a deeper understanding of the Philips Oral Healthcare portfolio to improve the level of care you provide. Help make their experience as comfortable and pleasant as possible.

Our downloadable marketing materials make it easy to promote Philips Sonicare and Philips Zoom to your patients

 

Resource Library

Payment

We accept the following payment methods:
Visa - payment method
MasterCard - payment method
American Express - payment method
PayPal - payment method
Klarna - payment method

Help with your online order

Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Student discount