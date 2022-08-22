2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger, travel case
with Polish mode
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
4.3
of 5
3246
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Doyy
22/08/2022
United Kingdom
Powerful with amazing results
I’ve always used a manual toothbrush as i like to know my teeth have had a good clean. After using the Philips Sonicare only after a few days i was amazed that my teeth felt so clean. I feel like this toothbrush is providing a more powerful thorough clean removing particles much more than a manual toothbrush as I’m noticing my interdental brushes are “clean” I love that the toothbrush has different settings which determine what clean you want. I’m currently using the white setting first thing and switch to a normal clean before bed. I also like the aesthetically pleasing charging glass which comes with the toothbrush. I like to travel a lot and this toothbrush comes with a USB travel case which is really handy. I find the timer on the toothbrush a great addition as you know when it has done it’s job! You can download a App for the toothbrush which is really simple to use even if your not tech savvy like me!
Pros
Timer,App,Different settings,Brush head hygiene covers!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Albert1918
15/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is great!
It is very comfortable when you use the toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack
christophereric
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Electric Toothbrush
A lightweight and power controlled electric toothbrush. The battery lasts about two weeks and will recharge between morning and evening clean.
Cons
Feel Philips should include more than one brush head with kit purchase
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode