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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9352/04

4.3
| (3246) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • Glass charger, travel case

  • with Polish mode

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3246

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

22/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful with amazing results

I’ve always used a manual toothbrush as i like to know my teeth have had a good clean. After using the Philips Sonicare only after a few days i was amazed that my teeth felt so clean. I feel like this toothbrush is providing a more powerful thorough clean removing particles much more than a manual toothbrush as I’m noticing my interdental brushes are “clean” I love that the toothbrush has different settings which determine what clean you want. I’m currently using the white setting first thing and switch to a normal clean before bed. I also like the aesthetically pleasing charging glass which comes with the toothbrush. I like to travel a lot and this toothbrush comes with a USB travel case which is really handy. I find the timer on the toothbrush a great addition as you know when it has done it’s job! You can download a App for the toothbrush which is really simple to use even if your not tech savvy like me!

Pros

Timer,App,Different settings,Brush head hygiene covers!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product is great!

It is very comfortable when you use the toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9392/39 Sonic electric toothbrush dual pack

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Electric Toothbrush

A lightweight and power controlled electric toothbrush. The battery lasts about two weeks and will recharge between morning and evening clean.

Cons

Feel Philips should include more than one brush head with kit purchase

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9351/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode