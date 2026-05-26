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02
d
Days
15
h
Hours
31
m
Minutes
41
s
Seconds
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes.
HX7106/01
HX710B
HX7101/04
HX711B
HX7119/02
HX710B
HX7101/01
HX710B
HX7101/02
HX710B
HX7101/03
HX710D
HX7103/01
HX711B
HX7111/01
HX711D
HX7113/01
HX711A
HX7119/01
Up to 7x more plaque removal
Up to 100% whiter teeth
Medium Soft Bristle
Compatible with all Sonicare handles except Philips One and Kids
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.
4.6
of 5
380
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
TooBrit
26/05/2026
United Kingdom
Phillips Customer Support are second to none.
Two amazing ladies on the Customer Support Team, GEORGIA and STELLA made my day. They made it possible to solve a charging base problem (for my 9300 Sonicare) and a purchase challenge and I am now waiting for the confirmed order to arrive(replacement heads and charging base) 44123608023. They followed up, they made sure everything was taken care of and I was instantly impressed with their caring and helpful natures. They are a credit to Phillips.
Pros
Really, really clean teeth and lower dentists bills.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
DaisyMay29
25/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
Really good quality. My teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using these brush heads. The brush head is designed in a way with gets every bits of food etc from between your teeth with ease.
Pros
Great quality, whiter and cleaner teeth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2025-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2025-03-25
Karoze
19/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cleans very well
I have been using Philips Optimal White brush head for a month now and I am very happy with it. The brush has a good size to reach all teeth, even tye ones in the back of my mouth. I am a coffee drinker and I noticed it cleans coffee stains. My teeth got brighter since I have used the brush for the first time. The brish is gentle to my sensitive gums. I recommend this product to everyone.
Pros
Cleans yellow stains fron coffee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2024-03-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2024-03-19
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles