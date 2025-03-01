  • Lower Price

      Philips Sonicare Sonicare Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX7101/04

      Noticeable results within reach, with whiter teeth and 10 x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Gently removes 7 x more plaque*

      • 7 x more plaque removal*
      • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth
      • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
      • Pressure sensor
      • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth

      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth

      Whiter teeth are within reach with this whitening brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. It also uses densely packed bristles to remove 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between the teeth and along the gumline.

      Extra support to protect your gums

      Extra support to protect your gums

      It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. The sensor lets you know if you're overdoing it through haptic vibrations. Ease off and your gums will stay protected!

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Give your clean a boost with 2 brush settings. Whether you want a little more vigour or a gentle clean, choose between one of two intensity settings.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare's cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with the brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly. That's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      21 days of regular brushing

      21 days of regular brushing

      Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Timer
        BrushPacer and Smartimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush head
        3 W2 Optimal White
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 7 x as effective*
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements/min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      • vs. a manual toothbrush.
