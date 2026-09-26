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Electric toothbrushes

Electric toothbrushes (6)

In stock at Philips (6)

1 - 6 of 6 results
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In stock at Philips (6)

5000 Series

In stock at Philips

  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300

Sonicare Series 5300
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7108/01
HX710A
  • 7 x more plaque removal*
  • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500

Sonicare Series 5500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7111/01
HX711B
  • 7 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 2 x whiter teeth**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush modes, 1 intensity
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300

Sonicare Series 5300
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7101/03
HX710B
  • 7 x more plaque removal*
  • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300

Sonicare Series 5300
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7108/02
HX710A
  • Up to 7 x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
  • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500
  • Sonicare Series 5500

Sonicare Series 5500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7113/01
HX711D
  • 7 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 2 x whiter teeth**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush modes, 1 intensity
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300
  • Sonicare Series 5300

Sonicare Series 5300
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX7109/01
HX710A
  • 7 x more plaque removal*
  • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
View product
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