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Electric toothbrushes
All series
In stock at Philips (6)
5000 Series
In stock at Philips
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Colour
Black (4)
Blue (1)
White (5)
Add-ons
Travel case Included (2)
Sonicare Series 5300Rechargeable toothbrush
Sonicare Series 5500Rechargeable toothbrush
Sonicare Series 5300Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Sonicare Series 5500Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
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