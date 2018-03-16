Search terms
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2c Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile.This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Compact sonic toothbrush heads
You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
