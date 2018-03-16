Search terms

    Philips Sonicare W2c Optimal White compact

    Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6074/27
    Sonicare
    Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
      Philips Sonicare W2c Optimal White compact Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6074/27

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2c Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile.This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

            Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

            Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

            • 4-pack
            • Compact size
            • Click-on
            • BrushSync mode pairing
            Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

            Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

            The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

            Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

            Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

            You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

            Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

            Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

            Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Bristle stiffness feel
              Medium
              Colour
              White
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Size
              Compact

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              BrushSync mode pairing
              Yes
              Suitable for these models
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 3 Series gum health
              • DiamondClean
              • DiamondClean Smart
              • EasyClean
              • Essence+
              • FlexCare
              • FlexCare Platinum
              • FlexCare Platinum Connected
              • FlexCare+
              • for Kids
              • HealthyWhite
              • HealthyWhite+
              • PowerUp
              • ProtectiveClean
              Not suitable for
              Philips One

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              4 W2c Optimal White compact

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            • Health benefits

              Plaque removal
              Helps remove plaque
              Gum health
              Helps improve gum health
              Whitening
              • Removes 100% more stains*
              • Whiter teeth in just one week

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
                • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

