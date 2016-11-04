Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum. Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.
Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum.
Moderators: Mark Monaghan (London, UK), Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, Germany) Panelists who will discuss the clinical cases listed below: Theresa Lopez (Madrid, Spain) Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy) Akhil Narang (Chicago, USA) Left sided heart failure – going beyond ejection fraction Right sided heart failure – going beyond TAPSE Heart failure originating from valvular heart disease – what remains to be solved? Seats are limited. To secure your place, please ensure you arrive at on time
Moderators:
Mark Monaghan (London, UK),
Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, Germany)
Panelists who will discuss the clinical cases listed below:
Theresa Lopez (Madrid, Spain)
Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy)
Akhil Narang (Chicago, USA)
Left sided heart failure – going beyond ejection fraction
Right sided heart failure – going beyond TAPSE
Heart failure originating from valvular heart disease – what remains to be solved?
Seats are limited. To secure your place, please ensure you arrive at on time
Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019
|
Topic
|
Date
|
Time
|
Speaker
|
Right ventricle – the forgotten heart chamber? When and how should we analyze it
|
Wednesday
Thursday
Thursday
Friday
Friday
|
9:00–10:00
13:30–14:30
16:30–17:30
10:00–11:00
13:30–14:30
|
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau
|
Revealing new insights of LAA.
|
Wednesday
Wednesday
Thursday
|
10:25–11:25
15:05–16:05
10:00–11:00
|
Dr. Xavier Iriart
Dr. Xavier Iriart
Dr. Xavier Iriart
|
How to optimize the performance of structural heart interventions.
|
Wednesday
Thursday
|
11:50-1250
15:00–16:00
|
Dr. Martin Swaans
Dr. Martin Swaans
|
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Mitral Valve).
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Tricuspid Valve).
|
Wednesday
Friday
Friday
|
13:40-14:40
16:30–17:30
16:30–17:30
|
Dr. Astrid Quessard
Dr. Astrid Quessard
Dr. Astrid Quessard
|
How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle.
|
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
|
16:30-17:30
11:30-12:30
11:30-12:30
|
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
Dr. Valentina Volpato
|
Cardiotoxic eff ects of cancer therapy - the role of echo.
|
Thursday
Friday
Friday
|
8:30-9:30
8:30-9:30
15:00-16:00
|
Dr. Teresa López
Dr. Teresa López
Dr. Teresa López
Renowned cardiologists will present clinical cases, live at the booth. Each session lasts 20 min.
Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019
|
Topic
|
Date & time
|
Speaker
|
Right ventricle - the forgotten heart chamber? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool plus a dedicated RV deformation tool
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 13:30
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
|
Overview of the latest clinical tools for your cardiac routine echo exam, from classic imaging to full quantification. Live demonstration!
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 12:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 10:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30
|
Dr. Danay Valenzuela Rodriguez
|
How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricule? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool combined with deformation information
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40
Thursday, Dec 5 -10:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 12:30
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Astrid Apor
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
|
The value of a LA chamber dedicated software, for deformation assessmet & evaluation.
|
Wednesday, Dec 4 - 13:30
Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:00
Friday, Dec 6 - 10:00; 13:00
|
Dr. Astrid Apor
|
Revealing new insights of structural valve disease. Clinical cases where transillumination has changed our clinical perspective
|
Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30
Friday, Dec 6 - 15:00
|
Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín
Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar. Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs
Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar.
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs
Introducing the latest release of Philips EPIQ CVx that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC, plus the latest news on IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution.
EPIQ CVx Release 5.0
Introducing the latest release of Philips EPIQ CVx that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC, plus the latest news on IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution.
AutoStrain LV, LA and RV
The TOMTEC AutoStrain delivers dedicated one-button-push LV, RV and LA global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurements. Advanced automation technology such as Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement brings reproducibility and speed, helping you incorporate GLS in everyday practice.
3D Auto RV*
3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency. *Not available for sale in the U.S.A.
3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency.
*Not available for sale in the U.S.A.
