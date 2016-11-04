Search terms

EuroEcho

Join us at

EuroEcho Imaging 2019 

Vienna, Austria, 4 - 7 December 2019

Contact us

Advancing cardiology clinical decisions

Our Echo vision is to empower cardiologists worldwide, with ease of access to exceptional imaging, quantification and automation solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, ischemic, structural and congenital heart disease. From ultrasound imaging to healthcare IT and advanced software applications, at Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect people, data and technology across the care continuum.

 

Visit our BOOTH #B100 to see the latest innovative solutions and live product demonstrations.

ESC Booth
    epiq trueview

    Join our Satellite Symposium
    Innovative echo toolbox for heart failure – exploring underlying pathomechanisms.   Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:45–13:45, Room Haydn

     

    Moderators:

    Mark Monaghan (London, UK),

    Stephan von Bardeleben (Mainz, Germany)

     

    Panelists who will discuss the clinical cases listed below:

    Theresa Lopez (Madrid, Spain)

    Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy)

    Akhil Narang (Chicago, USA)

     

    Left sided heart failure – going beyond  ejection fraction

     

    Right sided heart failure – going beyond TAPSE 

     

    Heart failure originating from valvular heart disease – what remains to be solved? 

     

    Seats are limited. To secure your place, please ensure you arrive at on time

    Click to add Symposium to calendar

    Join our Practical Tutorials and experience how our latest echocardiovascular innovations together with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular software help you enhance diagnosis and workflow efficiency.  

    Practical Tutorials

    Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019

    Topic

    Date

    Time

    Speaker

    Right ventricle – the forgotten heart chamber? When and how should we analyze it

    Wednesday 

    Thursday

    Thursday

    Friday

    Friday

    9:00–10:00 

    13:30–14:30

    16:30–17:30

    10:00–11:00

    13:30–14:30

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Prof. Thierry Le Tourneau

    Revealing new insights of LAA.

    Wednesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    10:25–11:25 

    15:05–16:05 

    10:00–11:00 

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    Dr. Xavier Iriart

    How to optimize the performance of structural heart interventions.

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    11:50-1250

    15:00–16:00 

    Dr. Martin Swaans

    Dr. Martin Swaans

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Mitral Valve).

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease (Tricuspid Valve).

    Wednesday

     

    Friday

    13:40-14:40

     

    16:30–17:30 

    Dr. Astrid Quessard

     

    Dr. Astrid Quessard

    How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle.

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

    16:30-17:30

    11:30-12:30

    11:30-12:30

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Dr. Valentina Volpato

    Cardiotoxic eff ects of cancer therapy - the role of echo.

    Thursday

    Friday

    Friday

    8:30-9:30

    8:30-9:30

    15:00-16:00

    Dr. Teresa López

    Dr. Teresa López

    Dr. Teresa López

    Seats are limited. To secure your place, please register upfront at the registration deck at the Practical Tutorials.

    Don't miss the opportunity to visit the TOMTEC booth #A100 also!

    Meet the Expert Sessions

    Renowned cardiologists will present clinical cases, live at the booth. Each session lasts 20 min. 

     

    Wednesday, December 4 – Friday, December 6, 2019

    Topic

    Date & time

    Speaker

    Right ventricle - the forgotten heart chamber? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool plus a dedicated RV deformation tool

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 13:30

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Overview of the latest clinical tools for your cardiac routine echo exam, from classic imaging to full quantification. Live demonstration!

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 12:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 10:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:30

    Dr. Danay Valenzuela Rodriguez

    How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricule? Clinical cases to understand the value of a 3D transthoracic A.I driven tool combined with deformation information

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 10:40; 15:40

    Thursday, Dec 5 -10:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 12:30

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Dr.  Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    The value of a LA chamber dedicated software, for deformation assessmet & evaluation.

    Wednesday, Dec 4 - 13:30

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 15:00

    Friday, Dec 6 - 10:00; 13:00

    Dr. Astrid Apor

    Revealing new insights of structural valve disease. Clinical cases where transillumination has changed our clinical perspective

    Thursday, Dec 5 - 13:30

    Friday, Dec 6 - 15:00

    Dr. Covandonga Fernández-Golfín

    Discover the true value of advanced echo in cardio oncology at ESC Councils webinar

    Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar.

    Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs 

    See full agenda and register

    See our latest innovations live at EuroEcho Imaging


    EPIQ CVx Release 5.0

    Introducing the latest release of Philips EPIQ CVx that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC, plus the latest news on IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution.

    Philips AutoStrain

    AutoStrain LV, LA and RV


    The TOMTEC AutoStrain delivers dedicated one-button-push LV, RV and LA global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurements. Advanced automation technology such as Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement brings reproducibility and speed, helping you incorporate GLS in everyday practice.
    Read moreRead less

    Learn more
    3Dstrain

    3D Auto RV*


    3D Auto RV is a powerful combination of innovative Philips and TOMTEC technologies that allows you to easily and accurately measure 3D RV volumes and ejection fraction in as little as 15 seconds. 3D Auto RV supports rich 3D and 2D measurements from the same volume data set for workflow efficiency.

     

    *Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

    Read moreRead less

    Learn more
    Youtube image

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


    Multi-modality image and information management solution designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

    Read moreRead less

    Learn more

    Learn more about Philips approach to heart health, and how we can help you deliver personalized care. Complete the form below.

    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Final CEE consent

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.