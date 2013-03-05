Home
You believe that every mother and baby deserves the best care possible - before, during, and after a newborn enters the world.

 

At Philips, we share your passion and support your mission. We're committed to delivering clinically proven Developmental Care solutions and educational services, through every stage and each transition.

 

We help you establish an evidence‐based framework of care designed to support and nurture mother and baby in the best way possible.

 

Through a wide range of products including maternal and fetal monitoring during pregnancy, neonatal positioning, calming and soothing solutions for the NICU, and feeding and monitoring for the transition home, we help to enrich the lives of infants from the start.

"What if this were my child? Or my grandchild? That’s how I think about every woman who walks in here."

 

Diane Shaffer MEd
Developmental Specialist
NICU & Developmental Follow-­up
West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Solving real customer problems

  • avalon cl video

    Delivering a new birthing experience 

     

    The Burnside Hospital in Australia offers expectant mothers the freedom to move about during labor with Philips Avalon Cableless (CL) maternal and fetal monitoring solution. When used with the OB information system, IntelliSpace Perinatal, clinicians are able to capture a comprehensive clinical record while providing a more flexible birth experience.

    maxima medical center video

    Implementing new family-centered care concepts in the NICU 

     

    The Máxima Medical Center in Veldhoven, Netherlands includes a groundbreaking Woman-Mother-Child Center, which is one of the first in Europe to deliver comprehensive family-focused childbirth and neonatal care, implementing family centered care concepts such as the Sacred Hour.

  • clinical video mother and child care

    Family-centered care: a more holistic approach 

     

    Starting life in intensive care is never easy. But Clinica Mangiagalli in Milan, Italy is partnering with Philips to create a gentler environment for premature babies like Sebastiano – as well as their families.

    video of mercy springfield hospital and hilips wee care

    Embracing Global Wee Care 

     

    Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO works implements Developmental Care
    initiatives in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

    Making a difference through global innovations

    women listening to child

    Providing high-risk pregnancy toolkit

     

     

    Sponsored by the Philips Foundation, a registered charity and based on the needs of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a pregnancy toolkit was developed aimed for early detection and referral of high-risk pregnancies in fragile communities with limited access to healthcare.

     

    More

    philips-the-maternal-and-newborn-health-innovations-project

    The Maternal and Newborn Health Innovations Project

     

    UNICEF and The Philips Foundation, together with Concern Worldwide, Maker and Gearbox, have launched the Maternal and Newborn Health Innovations Project, to help save lives and improve the health of pregnant women and children in Kenya.

     

    More

    afghanistan article image thumb

    Philips donation supporting Afghan mothers and babies

     

    Philips is committed to the UN Millennium Development Goals of reducing child mortality rates and improving maternal health. We have been working to bring new life – and new hope – to the clinicians and mothers in Afghanistan, who have been consumed by war and robbed of some of the most basic healthcare necessities.

     

    More

    Key topics in Mother & Child Care today

    mobility-during-early-stages-of-labor

    Mobility during early stages of labor

     

    Women in labor have many options beyond remaining immobile in a hospital bed. There are documented advantages of movement during labor including a more satisfied birthing experience.

     

    Learn more

    mother-and-child-care

    Supporting providers and parents in managing newborn jaundice

     

    The high percentage of newborns who develop jaundice combined with the move towards shorter stays in the maternity ward requires increasingly innovative ways to diagnose and manage this common condition to avoid readmission.

     

    Learn more

    implementing-developmental-care

    Implementing Developmental Care

     

    Our patient-­centric Developmental Care framework provides innovative solutions that support neonatal health, while helping parents and family learn how to care for their newborn.

     

    Learn more

    philips-feeding-our-future

    Feeding our future

     

    The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months of age1.  But this very natural act does not come easily to every new mother. So it’s important that parents feel comfortable turning to you for expert advice.

     

    Learn more

    advising-mum-iphone

    uGrow medical grade baby app

     

    Save time through optimizing your consultation time assessing the data from the first medical grade baby app with connected products providing personalized advice for parents.

     

    Learn more

    Our range of Mother & Child Care solutions

    Videos

    • Physicians share experiences with HeartNavigator
      Calming your baby with Philips Soothie pacifiers
      clinical decisions
      A range of positioning products for the NICU

      Testimonials

      Resources

      1. World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund. Global strategy for infant and young child feeding. 

      http://www.who.int/nutrition/topics/global_strategy/en/. Published 2002. Accessed March 5, 2013

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

