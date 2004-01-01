Diagnostic informatics

With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.
The Philips Radiology Information System is a modular, web-based solution that offers patient-centric workflows to enhance patient engagement. It helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. Thanks to an innovative patient assistant app and patent kiosk app, which allow patient engagement throughout the patient pathway, it offers an end-to-end solution for radiology management.
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.
PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.
A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
A complete radiology workflow with embedded reporting and advanced applications for diagnostic outcomes to eliminate time-consuming manual data searches. A single source of imaging information used to create the Imaging Health Record.
You need a complete overview of your patient’s cardiovascular history. By seeing the past as well as the now, you can make faster, more informed decisions. Make the leap to integrated cardiology solutions that take sharing data and clinical decision-making to another level.
Empower your staff to improve operational outcomes and reduce costs, in real time. Philips PerformanceBridge provides access to aggregate data and AI generated best-case scenarios, predictive budgeting, staffing mix/modelling, and right-size fleet projections.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.