Diagnostic informatics

Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care

Don’t let data and capabilities that are fragmented and siloed keep you from your mission of delivering timely, meaningful care. Discover solutions that aid you in the fast, accurate diagnoses that are crucial to your patients while also providing a more satisfying way of working for your people.
 
When it comes to healthcare informatics, you need a partner who understands not only IT, but also the many nuances of effective care delivery. Data access is the bedrock of quality care. Let us help you make the leap to fully integrated solutions so that you can take diagnostics to another level.

Accelerate the path

Article

The top five things to look for in an enterprise informatics partner

Developing an effective enterprise imaging strategy is often easier said than done. How do you choose a partner who can help you accomplish this? Here are five points to consider when choosing an enterprise informatics partner to focus on providing access to any type of medical image, anywhere, at any time by anyone across the continuum of care in healthcare systems.

Featured solutions in Diagnostic informatics

    Diagnostic Workspace

    Diagnostic Workspace  

    With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.

    Radiology Information System

    Radiology Information System  

    The Philips Radiology Information System is a modular, web-based solution that offers patient-centric workflows to enhance patient engagement. It helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. Thanks to an innovative patient assistant app and patent kiosk app, which allow patient engagement throughout the patient pathway, it offers an end-to-end solution for radiology management.

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

    PerformanceBridge 4.0

    PerformanceBridge 4.0  

    PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

    Radiology Operations Command Center

    Radiology Operations Command Center  

    A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.

    AI Manager

    AI Manager  

    Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*

Access to records

Have access to the complete patient record whenever and wherever needed

A complete radiology workflow with embedded reporting and advanced applications for diagnostic outcomes to eliminate time-consuming manual data searches. A single source of imaging information used to create the Imaging Health Record.

Clinical findings

Turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan

You need a complete overview of your patient’s cardiovascular history. By seeing the past as well as the now, you can make faster, more informed decisions. Make the leap to integrated cardiology solutions that take sharing data and clinical decision-making to another level.

Data insights

Unify data, unlock actionable insights

Empower your staff to improve operational outcomes and reduce costs, in real time. Philips PerformanceBridge provides access to aggregate data and AI generated best-case scenarios, predictive budgeting, staffing mix/modelling, and right-size fleet projections.

