Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

    Partner with Philips to enhance your Cardiology service

    Improve clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial outcomes with a tailored suite of Cardiology solutions. 

    Contact us

    Explore how we could transform your service for better patient outcomes.

    Contact us

    Subscribe today to receive relevant articles, customer stories, insights into thought leadership perspectives and latest technology.

    Subscribe now
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of deaths worldwide.  Around 7.4m of the UK population lives with heart and circulatory disease; an estimated £19 billion is invested by the United Kingdom for cardiovascular disease each year.1  ​

    With an increasing multi-morbid population, coupled with resource constraints and a digital revolution, Philips support healthcare providers meet clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial objectives through providing access to a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to meet the various Cardiology challenges and deliver value based healthcare.

    Cardiology challenges:

    Click boxes below for more information
    Equipment currency icon

    Customer growth

    and development

    limited by available

    resources
    Patient workflows icon

    Sub-optimal patient

    information and

    workflow

    management
    Ageing and outdated equipment icon

    Stagnated and slow

    adoption of

    new

    technology

    Philips Cardiology solutions:

    Click boxes below for more information

    Philips Cardiology solutions:

    Click boxes below for more information

    Philips Cardiology solutions:

    Click boxes below for more information

    Seamlessly connecting people, technology and data  across the cardiovascular care continuum

    Cardiovascular care continuum
    Patient care

    Innovative Patient Care


    Partnering to support healthcare providers with ambitions to lead in innovation, through facilitating access to:​

     

    • Cutting-edge technologies and AI​
    • Latest medical devices and systems
    • Research​
    • Loyalty programmes​
    • Technology upgrades including hardware and software release previews
    Information management

    Intelligent Information Management


    Partnering to optimise end-to-end cardiovascular journeys with AI supported predictive algorithms and descriptive analytics, through:​

     

    • ​Consolidating fragmented data and medical technologies​
    • Delivering quantitative data driven decision making​
    • Developing strategic IT roadmaps
    Financial engineering

    Financial Engineering


    Partnering to design flexible financial engineering investment plans which provide cost predictability and certainty.​

    Philips integrated approach delivers lower total cost of ownership and predictable payment structures which enable customers to improve patient experiences and lower cost of care.​

    Financial engineering solutions include:
    • Performance-based solutions​
    • Configured Solutions​
    • Tailored Solutions

    Or more traditional​
    Workflow efficiency

    Professional Design and Workflow Efficiency


    Partnering with healthcare providers to transform Cardiology services through assessing equipment needs, improving patient and staff satisfaction and designing cutting-edge facilities.​

    Philips in-house facility planning and design department work in partnership to provide:​

     

    • ​Clinical service modelling​
    • Hospital infrastructure planning​
    • Strategic design​
    • Education and Training

    Why partner with Philips?


    With a global history of developing successful strategic partnerships, Philips continuously evolve their extensive Cardiology solution portfolio to drive positive outcomes across the entire Cardiology patient journey and health continuum.  ​

    Leveraging an extensive global cardiovascular network, Philips delivers complete datasets and clinical evidence across all cardiac service line assets, supporting intelligent data-driven decision making and enabling improvements to clinical procedure workflow and performance.​​
     

    Working alongside partners, Philips co-designs and embeds tailored programs which optimise lab utilisation and drive improvements to procedural workflow.  ​

    Partnering on transformation of Cardiology services, we deliver:​

     

    • Innovative Patient Care 
    • Intelligent information management​
    • Financial engineering 
    • Professional design and workflow efficiencies​

    Our solutions empower our customers to drive improved clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial outcomes.
    Elevate clinical performance
    Clinical performance icon
    We help you to optimize your frontline cardiac care while reducing your operational burden
    Boost operational efficiency
    Operational efficiency icon
    We help you drive operational excellence while maintaining acceptable flexibility
    Deliver data-driven change
    Data-driven change icon
    We help you to get meaningful insights with limited effort, to drive change
    Strategise for long-term success
    Long term success icon
    We help you to drive your mid and long term direciton while ensuring daily management

    Partnering with health organisations to deliver better outcomes​

      Optimizing patient screenshot
      Subscribe today to download our White Paper ​ & receive relevant articles, customer stories and insight
      Subscribe to download

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *

      Contact details

      *
      *
      *

      Company details

      *
      *
      *

      What does this mean?

      Cardiology portfolio​

      Systems
      Cardiology informatics icon
      Diagnostic ECG
      Interventional X-Ray
      iFR and IVUS
      3D Mapping
      Echocardiography
      Computer Tomography Solutions
      Magnetic Resonance
      Informatics
      Cardiology devices icon
      Intellispace platform
      Patient monitoring and analytics
      Population Health Management
      Performancebridge
      Devices
      Cardiology informatics icon
      Coronary
      Vascular & Peripheral
      Electrophysiology
      Remote monitoring
      Systems icon
      PROMs and patient engagement
      Emergency Care and resuscitation
      Enterprise Telehealth
      Sleep and respiratory

      News

      View all global news

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *

      Contact details

      *
      *
      *

      Company details

      *
      *
      *

      What does this mean?
      1Statistics from the British Heart Foundation

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand