Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of deaths worldwide. Around 7.4m of the UK population lives with heart and circulatory disease; an estimated £19 billion is invested by the United Kingdom for cardiovascular disease each year.1 ​

​

With an increasing multi-morbid population, coupled with resource constraints and a digital revolution, Philips support healthcare providers meet clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial objectives through providing access to a range of Strategic Partnership solutions designed to meet the various Cardiology challenges and deliver value based healthcare.