Our commitment to the mission of improving lives is intensified during these challenging times. In support of health systems and healthcare professionals, we have developed this resource center.
AMI systems & solutions

Connecting data, technology and people. Seamlessly

Through certainty, simplicity and reliability, Philips AMI is building a future designed to foster better outcomes and improve patient and staff experiences while reducing costs over the full lifecycle of your equipment. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the AMI experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There's no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
AMI Imaging systems

Delivering results that are fast, precise and connected.

AMI innovations

AMI options

Expand your capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.

Learn from your peers

The value of digital PET/CT thumbnail
The value of digital PET/CT
Hear from peers on the changing PET/CT landscape and how digital PET/CT can help improve clinical care.
Improving speeds and effecting change with Vereos PET/CT thumbnail
Improving speeds and effecting change with Vereos PET/CT
Learn how Michael V. Knopp, MD is using Vereos PET/CT, with proprietary digital photon counting detector technology, to achieve high-quality images at low doses and fast acquisition times.
Supporting you at every turn

Education and training

Education and training

Customer services

Customer services

Refurbished systems

Refurbished systems

Medical capital

Philips Medical Capital

